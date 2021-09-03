Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 30
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 23-Aug. 11:
July 23
-Theft of property from the 200 block of Ammersee Lakes Drive, Montevallo. A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 valued at $999.99 was stolen.
July 30
-Computer tampering from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
Aug. 3
-Civil dispute from the 1900 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 40 block of Manning Place, Birmingham.
-Reckless endangerment, hunting or discharge of firearm near public roads from the 100 Building of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
Aug. 4
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Hayes Circle, Montevallo. A homemade smoking device with residue was recovered.
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Hayes Circle, Montevallo. Multiple used syringes with residue and blood were recovered.
-Allowing animals to run at large from the 1500 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.
-Harassment from the 2200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Incident from Dunnavant Valley Road at Regent Park Drive, Birmingham. A 2002 Honda S2000 sustained $500 in damages.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was damaged.
Aug. 5
-Criminal littering from the 0 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.
-Fire investigation from the 1300 block of Woodbury Place, Sterrett. A 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid was damaged.
-Incident from the 2100 block of Hearthwood Lane, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.
-Harassing communications from the 0 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 2600 block of Saddlecreek Trail, Birmingham.
-Forgery, theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Post House Lane, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $1,200 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering of vehicle from the 4700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A wallet valued at $20, MasterCard and Visa card were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 400 block of Talon Court, Birmingham. A total of $1,600 was stolen.
-Theft of property first degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A Colt Commander semiautomatic pistol valued at $500, cash in the amount of $3,000 and wallet with assorted debit cards valued at $20 were stolen; and suitcase with assorted clothes valued at $50 was damaged.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Tiger Lily Lane, Montevallo. A pistol valued at $350 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of Shelby County 265, Calera. A Georgia license plate valued at $50 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 900 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. U.S. currency in the amount of $23 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. U.S. currency in the amount of $260 and a credit/debit card were stolen.
-Incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.
Aug. 6
-Harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.
-Incident from the 3700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A wallet with ID card and Social Security card was recovered.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.
-Incident from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 2200 block of Harris and Wright Drive, Birmingham. A 2006 Honda Civic was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 9000 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Alprazolam pills (2 grams) were confiscated.
-Injury to or destruction of state property by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail phone and kiosk were damaged.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 7400 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A PlayStation 4 valued at $400, miscellaneous jewelry and coins valued at $100, a Roku TV valued at $100 and a fireproof safe with no contents valued at $60 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 300 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A total of $1,000 was stolen.
-Public lewdness, minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 block of Resource Center Parkway, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 2500 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster.
-Property damage from Old Highway 280 and Narrows Drive, Chelsea.
-DUI-alcohol from the 55000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.
-Person afflicted with sexually transmitted disease to transmit such disease from the 300 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.
Aug. 7
-Incident from the 12400 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.
-Harassment from the 600 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 1100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.
Aug. 8
-Dog bite from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.
-Missing person from the 900 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 90 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.
-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 93, Helena.
-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 45, Sterrett.
-Domestic investigation, civil dispute from the 100 block of Briarvale Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 61, Shelby.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
Aug. 9
-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Cherokee Trail, Birmingham.
-Criminal trespass second degree from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Criminal trespass second degree from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 5000 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. A mailbox valued at $100 was stolen.
-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shelby County 462, Sterrett. A wooden post and mailbox sustained $100 in damages.
-Incident from the 4000 block of Bent River Lane, Birmingham.
-Criminal littering from the 6200 block of Coalmont Road (wildlife management area), Maylene. A Birmingham Life newspaper and notebook paper were recovered.
-Harassing communications from an unknown address in Shelby County.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hummingbird Close, Montevallo.
-Miscellaneous information from the 3000 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham.
Aug. 10
-Property damage from the 400 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. A 1996 Ford Econoline Van valued at $5,000 was damaged.
-Harassment from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 block of Navajo Trail, Alabaster. Heroin in a plastic bag corner (.5 gram) was confiscated.
-Fire investigation from the 2800 block of Altadena South Way, Birmingham. A back deck was burned and sustained $200 in damages.
-Missing person-child from the 46000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 3/8” drive ratchet valued at $15.88, ONN headphones valued at $9.88 and two Cyberpower 160-watt power inverters valued at $24.88 each were stolen.
Aug. 11
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A case of Winking Owl Wine valued at $35 was stolen.
-Incident from the 2800 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A 2000 Dodge Neon was burned.
-Incident from the 100 block of Sunset Lake Drive, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous information from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-Assault from the 1800 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.