September 3, 2021

The Alabama Hospital Association is asking for residents of Alabama to take a moment of silence on Sept. 7 at noon to recognize all those who have died from COVID-19. (File)

Statewide Moment of Silence to Honor 12,000 Lost from COVID-19

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:41 am Friday, September 3, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Next Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 12 p.m., the Alabama Hospital Association is calling for a statewide moment of silence to remember the more than 12,000 Alabamians lost from COVID-19.

All Alabamians are encouraged to participate from wherever they are that day in remembering not only those who have died, but also those who are currently suffering with COVID, the families of those affected and the healthcare workers caring for them.

Hospital staff and physicians from across the state will be participating, along with places of worship the Sunday before.

“The Delta variant is causing unprecedented devastation and grief in Alabama,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “We had hoped that we’d be in a better place this fall, but our hospitals are full, and families across the state continue to deal with tremendous loss. Our dedicated healthcare workers are under incredible physical and emotional strain, yet still are giving all they have to care for their patients. Likely, all of us know someone who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and we would like to take a moment to pause and remember these individuals.”

To date, Alabama has lost 12,330 individuals to COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, while Shelby County accounts for 276 of those deaths with 162 in 2020 and 114 in 2021.

“Seeing the dramatic loss of lives and the awful sickness caused by the virus has been extremely challenging for our hospitals and their staff and physicians, and we thought it might be helpful and healing for us all to have a few collective minutes of silent reflection and prayer,” Williamson said.  “We urge others across the state to join us on Tuesday.”

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education, and service.

