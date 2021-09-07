Eldon Earl “Don” Green, Jr.

Pelham

Eldon Earl “Don” Green, Jr., age 57 of Pelham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Homewood, after a battle with COVID-19.

He was born in Chilton County on Jan. 10, 1964; the son of the late Eldon Earl Green, Sr. and Barbara Ann Blankenship Green.

Don was a 1982 graduate of Thorsby High School where he served as an Alabama State FFA officer during his senior year. He would begin a life-long career in fire service at the Union Grove Volunteer Fire Department under the guidance and leadership of the late Charles F. Culp. He would become at the time the youngest paramedic in the state of Alabama while employed with Hanks Ambulance Service.

Don’s aspiration was to become a member of the Pelham Fire Department. That aspiration became reality on March 27, 1989 when he began with the Pelham Fire Department. That began what would be a 27-year career with the department. During his tenure with the Pelham Fire Department he would obtain numerous certifications, serve from 2000 to 2013 as the tactical medic on the Pelham Police Emergency Services Unit, and was awarded some of the department’s most highest and distinguished honors. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and the Medal of Valor for his heroic and lifesaving maneuvers.

Don was also a member of the Pelham Firefighter’s Chorus. Don retired from the Pelham Fire Department on June 1, 2016 as a Battalion Chief. He would continue to serve the city of Pelham by being elected by city employees as an employee representative on the Pelham Personnel Board.

Don was also a certified orthopedic physician’s assistant at Brookwood Orthopedic under Dr. Bill Bryant. He would go on to become a certified orthotics fitter and serve as Vice President of Operations for Stratus Orthopedic.

He was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster. There he was a member of The Westwood Four, a southern gospel music quartet. Don also enjoyed traveling with the Pelham High School Football program where he was the team paramedic for many years and loved traveling with the Valley Intermediate School to Washington D. C. for many years where he also served as trip paramedic.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Green of Pelham; son, Austin Green of Pelham; daughter, Kimberly Green of Pelham; mother, Barbara Green of Thorsby; brother, Rick (Teresa) Green of Thorsby; brother, Jason (Kristen) Green of Calera; niece, Rianna Green of Thorsby; nephew, Jadon Green of Thorsby; nephew, Wyatt Green of Calera; and Don’s beloved pet duck, R2.

He is preceded in death by his father, Eldon Green, Sr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church located at 1155 Alabaster Blvd. Alabaster, AL 35007.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. from the Westwood Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Bruce and Rev. Jason Green officiating.

Burial with full firefighter honors will follow in the Southern Heritage Cemetery in Pelham.

Active-duty members of the Pelham Fire Department will serve as active pallbearers, while retirees will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family request in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Don’s memory to Kevin Derryberry Ministries P.O. Box 1709 Alabaster, AL 35007.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton.

EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com