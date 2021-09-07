expand
September 8, 2021

Ermon Willis

By Staff Reports

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Ermon Willis
Shelby

Ermon Willis, age 94, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Randal Mims officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

He was a World War 2 Veteran, and beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elna Willis; granddaughter, Cayla Willis; and sister, Lurla House.

He is survived by his son, Perry Eugene Willis (Robbie); daughters, Mary Helen Shirley (James) and Gloria Ann Pitts (Gene); granddaughters, Mandy Barker (Ryan), Holli Willis, Christy Miskelley (Shane), and Amy Vansant (Andy); grandsons, Mike Shirley, Kyle Shirley (Tammy), and Tyler Turquitt; great granddaughters, Ava Vansant, Anna-Catherine Miskelley, Ashton McGuffie (Seth); great grandsons, Camden Davis, Zachary Shirley, Dawson Miskelley, Wyatt Miskelley, and Aaron Shirley (Kenzie); four great great grandchildren; special nieces, Lucille Byrd and Jenny Bell; and nephews, Houston Seale and Landon Jones.

