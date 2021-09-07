expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

The Thompson Warriors finished 4-3 at the difficult Nike Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida Sept. 3-4. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Thompson goes 4-3 at national volleyball tournament

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following an exciting 7-2 start to the 2021 volleyball season, the second-ranked Thompson Warriors took their talents out of the state to compete in Orldando’s Nike Tournament of Champions Sept. 3-4.

Taking on some of the best teams in the Southeast, the Warriors put together a 4-3 record in a busy seven-match stretch between the two-day tournament to improve to 11-5 this season.

Early in the tournament, Thompson put together a strong start in pool play with two wins out of the gate.

Taking on Vanguard in the first match of the tournament, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead thanks to winning the opening set 25-18. The Knights, however, bounced back with a strong second-set performance of 25-19 to even the score at 1-1.

That led to a tight tiebreaker set, but Thompson found a way to pick up clutch points late to grab a 15-12 set win and a 2-1 match victory.

With a 1-0 start, the Warriors carried confidence into their second matchup of the tournament shortly after and it showed against Winter Springs.

Thompson jumped out to a strong lead early in the first set and coasted to 25-15 win. That was then followed by a 25-21 win in the second set for a quick sweep of the Bears and a 2-0 record for the Warriors in the tournament.

Closing out pool play on Friday, Sept. 3, Thompson settled in for its final game of the night shortly after against the Leon Lions.

The opening set was hard fought, but it was the Lions taking advantage of set point at 24-23 to pick up the early 1-0 advantage. That became tough for the Warriors to overcome and Leon capitalized with a 25-19 win in the second set to complete the sweep.

Nonetheless, Thompson had done enough with the 2-1 start to play in the Gold Bracket of the tournament.

That meant more matches against some of the best teams, and early on Saturday, the Warriors took advantage of that with a thrilling win against Clearwater Central Catholic.

Thompson dropped the opening set to the Marauders 25-23 to fall into a 1-0 hole.

But almost still trying to wake up early on a Saturday, the Warriors rubbed their eyes, started seeing more clearly and came out a different team in the next set. They took the second set 25-20 to even the match at 1-1, which led to a tiebreaker set.

In the decisive third set, Thompson left no doubt, pulling away for an easy 15-6 win to take the match 2-1 and win its third match in four attempts to start the tournament.

That, however, set up matches with some of the country’s top volleyball teams.

The Warriors dropped matchups with both Timber Creek and North Raleigh Christian Academy in straight sets, as those two eventually ended up playing for the Gold Bracket championship.

After losing both, however, the Warriors bounced back from the adversity in a win against Olympia.

The two teams traded 25-19 scores in the first two sets, before the Warriors were able to find clutch points in the third set to close the tournament with a 15-10 set victory and 2-1 match win.

That helped Thompson improve to 11-5 overall this season and finish the difficult tournament with an above-.500 record of 4-3.

More News

Pelham grabs area win, now winners in 14 of last 15

Chelsea showing no signs of slowing down after Briarwood win

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

280 Main Story

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

Alabaster Main Story

Smiles for America provides new smiles to first responders

Business

‘Chef-driven’ barbecue restaurant coming to Pelham

News

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

280 Reporter

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 4

Helena

Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

Alabaster Main Story

Cultivate Church surprises family with renovated home

Helena

Davenport representing Helena on the balance beam

280 Main Story

People, pups invited to participate in Paws for the Cause 5K

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies

Columbiana

Shelby County wins region opener in return home for Ellison

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls off chaotic comeback to down rival Chelsea in OT

Helena

Helena remains undefeated behind strong defensive performance

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with 3rd consecutive dominant shutout

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain defense shuts down Gadsden City to improve to 3-0

Calera

Pelham pulls off thrilling comeback win against Calera

280 Main Story

Chelsea man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

280 Main Story

County to hold second free landfill day on Oct. 2

News

Pelham’s Harvest Festival provides fall fun for families

280 Main Story

Statewide moment of silence to honor 12,000 lost from COVID-19

News

Arrest made in Pelham double shooting

Business

Hugging people through a cup of coffee