expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Two by Two announces their sixth annual Barktoberfest. (File)

Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

By Michelle Love

Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Oct. 17, Two By Two Animal Rescue will be hosting their annual Barktoberfest event at Helena Amphitheater Park.

“Two by Two Rescue’s Barktoberfest is the largest annual fundraiser for Two by Two Rescue, honoring the organization’s foster and adoption services, and celebrating all pets in the Greater Birmingham area,” Two by Two said in their announcement.

The event has garnered an impressive amount of popularity since it premiered six years ago. Barktoberfest provides fun family activities while also raising money for the rescue shelter’s various animals. Human and canine guests are welcome to take part in the dog and master masquerade event, the off-leash dog park, a photo booth and the vaccine and microchip clinic. Guests will even be able to bring home a new addition to the family at the Two by Two adoption center.

Food and beverages are also available, along with live entertainment.

“Whether you join us as a sponsor, a vendor or an attendee, your support will provide a standing ovation of ‘ap-paws’ for Two by Two’s everyday efforts to save the lives of unwanted, abused and abandoned animals, care for them until they find their forever homes, and educate the public about responsible pet care,” Two by Two said in their press release.

Barktoberfest is from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under age 18.

More News

Pelham grabs area win, now winners in 14 of last 15

Chelsea showing no signs of slowing down after Briarwood win

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

280 Main Story

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

Alabaster Main Story

Smiles for America provides new smiles to first responders

Business

‘Chef-driven’ barbecue restaurant coming to Pelham

News

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

280 Reporter

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 4

Helena

Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

Alabaster Main Story

Cultivate Church surprises family with renovated home

Helena

Davenport representing Helena on the balance beam

280 Main Story

People, pups invited to participate in Paws for the Cause 5K

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies

Columbiana

Shelby County wins region opener in return home for Ellison

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls off chaotic comeback to down rival Chelsea in OT

Helena

Helena remains undefeated behind strong defensive performance

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with 3rd consecutive dominant shutout

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain defense shuts down Gadsden City to improve to 3-0

Calera

Pelham pulls off thrilling comeback win against Calera

280 Main Story

Chelsea man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

280 Main Story

County to hold second free landfill day on Oct. 2

News

Pelham’s Harvest Festival provides fall fun for families

280 Main Story

Statewide moment of silence to honor 12,000 lost from COVID-19

News

Arrest made in Pelham double shooting

Business

Hugging people through a cup of coffee