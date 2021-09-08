Dr. Cynthia Jane Treadwell Holston

Dr. Cynthia Jane Treadwell Holston passed away Friday, Sept. 3. She was born on May 24, 1965.

Jane Treadwell Holston was proceeded in death by her parents David and Eulene Treadwell of Cropwell.

She is survived by her husband, Rob Holston; son, Tyler Christian Treadwell; brother, Wayne Treadwell (Darla Love); loving family, Jean, Hugh, Wendy and Angie O’Kelly, Pam Holston DeRuiter (Jack DeRuiter), Rebecca Holston, Christi Holston; beloved nieces and nephews; and canine children, Tucker, Lazarus, Boris, Ella and Casey-Cat.

Jane spent several years working for EBSCO Information Services in the Publisher Services and Computer Operations areas.

For the last 26 years Jane has would in the nursing industry, serving the last 17 years as a nurse practitioner. Jane earned her master’s degree in 2004 went on to earn the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in 2012. She served the last 11 years as a nursing professor at Samford University.

In 2019 Dr. Holston earned her emergency nurse practitioner certification and because of her expanded expertise Samford was able to establish the emergency nurse practitioner program. Her commitment to academic excellence and continuous learning afforded hundreds of Samford nurse practitioner students the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to care for patients with great needs.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Two-by-Two Animal Rescue in Helena or the Jane Holston Scholarship Fund at Samford University School of Nursing.

A calling to care for others is an attribute that was evident in all aspects of her life. Jane exhibited God’s love to her students, co-workers, family and friends. She cared deeply for those around her and was often the first to step up to help others in need.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Cropwell on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.