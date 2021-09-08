expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Dr. Cynthia Jane Treadwell Holston

By Staff Reports

Published 9:20 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Dr. Cynthia Jane Treadwell Holston

Dr. Cynthia Jane Treadwell Holston passed away Friday, Sept. 3. She was born on May 24, 1965.

Jane Treadwell Holston was proceeded in death by her parents David and Eulene Treadwell of Cropwell.

She is survived by her husband, Rob Holston; son, Tyler Christian Treadwell; brother, Wayne Treadwell (Darla Love); loving family, Jean, Hugh, Wendy and Angie O’Kelly, Pam Holston DeRuiter (Jack DeRuiter), Rebecca Holston, Christi Holston; beloved nieces and nephews; and canine children, Tucker, Lazarus, Boris, Ella and Casey-Cat.

Jane spent several years working for EBSCO Information Services in the Publisher Services and Computer Operations areas.

For the last 26 years Jane has would in the nursing industry, serving the last 17 years as a nurse practitioner. Jane earned her master’s degree in 2004 went on to earn the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in 2012. She served the last 11 years as a nursing professor at Samford University.

In 2019 Dr. Holston earned her emergency nurse practitioner certification and because of her expanded expertise Samford was able to establish the emergency nurse practitioner program.  Her commitment to academic excellence and continuous learning afforded hundreds of Samford nurse practitioner students the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to care for patients with great needs.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Two-by-Two Animal Rescue in Helena or the Jane Holston Scholarship Fund at Samford University School of Nursing.

A calling to care for others is an attribute that was evident in all aspects of her life. Jane exhibited God’s love to her students, co-workers, family and friends. She cared deeply for those around her and was often the first to step up to help others in need.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Cropwell on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

 

More News

Pelham grabs area win, now winners in 14 of last 15

Chelsea showing no signs of slowing down after Briarwood win

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

280 Main Story

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

Alabaster Main Story

Smiles for America provides new smiles to first responders

Business

‘Chef-driven’ barbecue restaurant coming to Pelham

News

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

280 Reporter

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 4

Helena

Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

Alabaster Main Story

Cultivate Church surprises family with renovated home

Helena

Davenport representing Helena on the balance beam

280 Main Story

People, pups invited to participate in Paws for the Cause 5K

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies

Columbiana

Shelby County wins region opener in return home for Ellison

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls off chaotic comeback to down rival Chelsea in OT

Helena

Helena remains undefeated behind strong defensive performance

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with 3rd consecutive dominant shutout

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain defense shuts down Gadsden City to improve to 3-0

Calera

Pelham pulls off thrilling comeback win against Calera

280 Main Story

Chelsea man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

280 Main Story

County to hold second free landfill day on Oct. 2

News

Pelham’s Harvest Festival provides fall fun for families

280 Main Story

Statewide moment of silence to honor 12,000 lost from COVID-19

News

Arrest made in Pelham double shooting

Business

Hugging people through a cup of coffee