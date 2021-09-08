expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Pelham restaurant owner Kevin Lather died Aug. 27 due to COVID-19 complications. (Contributed)

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

By Michelle Love

Published 11:21 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Kevin Lather, the owner of Pelham Diner and Nino’s Italian, died on Aug. 27 due to complications from COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Kevin Lather, owner of the Pelham Diner, who passed away August 27th,” his family announced on the Pelham Diner Facebook page. “Kevin enjoyed serving and feeding the community for over 25 years. We are so thankful for all of our wonderful customers who have made such an impact on Kevin’s life. He loved his customers and community dearly.”

The announcement received an outpouring of support and condolences from the community. Comments described what a wonderful man Lather was, or told stories about their experiences with him.

Lather was a powerhouse in the Shelby County community, providing the best quality of food and atmosphere to everyone who walked through the doors. Guests at the Pelham Diner and Nino’s Italian were always treated with kindness and welcomed with open arms.

Described as “always on the go,” his family nicknamed him “The Mayor,” as he always seemed to know someone wherever he went. It was that same familiarity that brought so many people back to his restaurants.

Over the past 30 years, Lather opened and ran over 15 different restaurants, including bringing the first On Tap Sports Café to Birmingham. He was described by many as a wonderful boss who took care of his many employees, and always showed up when he was needed.

“He truly cared for his customers and employees, and built solid friendships with so many people through the years,” his family wrote in his obituary.

According to his daughter, Dakota, “He loved giving back to his community and feeding people.”

His memorial was held Sept. 7 at the Church of the Highlands Riverchase campus, and countless people came to pay their respects. Lather’s family has requested in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the Firehouse Shelter, where he frequently donated food.

More News

Pelham grabs area win, now winners in 14 of last 15

Chelsea showing no signs of slowing down after Briarwood win

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

280 Main Story

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

Alabaster Main Story

Smiles for America provides new smiles to first responders

Business

‘Chef-driven’ barbecue restaurant coming to Pelham

News

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

280 Reporter

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 4

Helena

Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

Alabaster Main Story

Cultivate Church surprises family with renovated home

Helena

Davenport representing Helena on the balance beam

280 Main Story

People, pups invited to participate in Paws for the Cause 5K

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies

Columbiana

Shelby County wins region opener in return home for Ellison

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls off chaotic comeback to down rival Chelsea in OT

Helena

Helena remains undefeated behind strong defensive performance

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with 3rd consecutive dominant shutout

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain defense shuts down Gadsden City to improve to 3-0

Calera

Pelham pulls off thrilling comeback win against Calera

280 Main Story

Chelsea man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

280 Main Story

County to hold second free landfill day on Oct. 2

News

Pelham’s Harvest Festival provides fall fun for families

280 Main Story

Statewide moment of silence to honor 12,000 lost from COVID-19

News

Arrest made in Pelham double shooting

Business

Hugging people through a cup of coffee