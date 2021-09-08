Peggy Baldwin Jernigan

Montevallo

Peggy Baldwin Jernigan, age 72, of Montevallo, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4.

Peggy was born Aug. 9, 1949 where she grew up in Alabaster. She also spent many moments of her life in Social Circle and Newton County, Georgia.

Peggy has been labelled as the “Neighborhood Mom”. Every neighborhood her and her family lived in throughout their lives, she would take care of anyone in that neighborhood. She was the ultimate role model, cook, craft maker and party planner. Peggy always made sure that the children and grandchildren had beautiful and elaborate birthday parties. Her family will always remember her as being a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife; also describing her as an amazing singer, protector, friend and thoughtful woman. They will never forget her favorite expression of “I’m just saying”.

Peggy was a real estate broker owner/agent and worked as a bookkeeper, sales associate and office manager for her professional life. She graduated from Thompson High School in 1968 and attended Gulf Coast Community College in 1973. She then went to the State of Georgia Realtors Association in 1986 where she completed her Real Estate Broker training in 1990. Peggy also worked in the administration department at Walt Disney World in Orlando for a time.

She is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Jerry L. Jernigan; daughters, Karen R. Jernigan and Kathy J. Withers; son, Jon L. Jernigan; granddaughters, Avery E. Withers and Ashley T. Withers; grandson, Dillon B. Withers; great granddaughter, Ada Everlee Adams; and brothers, Jerry L. Baldwin and Bobby Baldwin.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Dillard Baldwin; mother, Mildred Baldwin; brother, Jimmy Baldwin; and sister, Sue Lee.

A memorial service for Peggy will be held Sunday, Sept. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo), 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115.

The family will accept any and all flowers.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Jernigan family.