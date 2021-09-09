Brookwood Baptist Health names new CEO

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM – Jeremy Clark has been appointed to the position of chief executive officer of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, the hospital where he started his healthcare career over 15 years ago.

Effective Sept. 30, Clark will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, and he will provide oversight and leadership at all five hospitals in the Brookwood Baptist Health System.

“With a proven track record of success in growing quality programs, this promotion is a homecoming for Jeremy, who started his career in healthcare at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, as an associate administrator,” said Dr. Saum Sutaria, Tenet Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “He is a proven leader with community commitment to this area, and he is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the highest quality care and service at our hospitals.”

Clark returns to the Birmingham market from Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, a 150-bed, two-hospital system in South Carolina, where he has been the market CEO for the last six years.

Under his leadership, the system has grown exponentially and brought many firsts to the area, including advances in orthopedics, women’s care and cardiac care.

He was also the CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, a 196-bed acute care hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee, where he played an integral role in the growth of the hospital and development of new services, including the implementation of a ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) program and a robotic surgery program.

He also served as the chief operating officer at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and served as associate administrator at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham.

“I am delighted to return home, and look forward to being an integral part of further advancing health care offerings in this community,” Clark said. “My wife and I are incredibly excited to raise our children in this area, in close proximity to some of our family and friends.”

Clark replaces Tim Puthoff, group chief executive officer, Alabama and chief executive officer, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, who has resigned from his role.

Puthoff spent the last couple years leading the business and culture transformation of the Alabama market, which will continue under Clark.