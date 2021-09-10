expand
September 10, 2021

Brett Alexander

By Staff Reports

Published 3:37 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

Brett Alexander
Goose Creek, South Carolina

Brett Alexander, age 35, a native of Wilsonville and in 2016 moved to Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away Monday, Sept. 6.

The visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Rev. Marlin Smith officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Brett was a public rescue diver for the Berkley County Sheriff Department and the Macedonia Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Walter Gaskin and Louis Alexander; aunt, Donna Sue Alexander; and uncle, Randy Gaskin.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Christy Alexander; sister, Alicia Alexander; grandparents, Nell Alexander, Joyce and Jimmy Gill; nieces and nephews, Karlie Smith, Braxton Alexander, Oaklee Alexander; and a host of other family members and friends.

