expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2021

Chelsea High School student Hailey Adams speaks about her family’s support of a Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation at the Chelsea City Council’s Sept. 7 meeting. (Reporter Photo/Emily Sparacino)

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:17 am Friday, September 10, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A proclamation on the Chelsea City Council’s Sept. 7 agenda designating September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was especially meaningful to Chelsea High School junior Hailey Adams and her family.

When Adams was 3 years old, her older sister was diagnosed with nephroblastoma, a rare kidney cancer primarily found in children.

“That meant that a softball-size cancerous tumor was enveloped in her left kidney,” Adams said. “I remember how scared my family was when we heard the news, and I want every family to know that you’re not alone, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Adams said her sister is an 11-year cancer survivor who, along with Adams, has worked to shed light on the issue of pediatric cancer and raise funding for efforts to find a cure.

“Raising the awareness will ultimately help raise funds so we don’t have to continue to live in a world where a child ever has to hear the words ‘You have cancer,’” Adams said.

In addition to the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation, the Council approved another proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

The Chelsea Historical Society and Museum will have a display and YouTube video for Constitution Week honoring Revolutionary War soldier Lewis Turner, a patriot with family roots in Shelby County.

In other business, the Council:

  • Voted to award Nick Grant funds in the amount of $13,971 to Chelsea Middle School for additional security cameras.
  • Approved an annexation request submitted by Highpointe 41 LLC for a portion of property located off Bear Creek Road consisting of a 10-foot strip on a 38-acre parcel. The annexation takes the city limits from the edge of Forest Lakes across Highway 43.

More News

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

Briarwood remains undefeated with region win at Woodlawn

Robin Renea Blankenship

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

News

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains undefeated with region win at Woodlawn

Columbiana

Shelby County cross country team hopes to host own events

280 Reporter

Brookwood Baptist Health names new CEO

News

Pelham City Council presents new 2022 fiscal year budget

Alabaster Main Story

Milo’s in Alabaster officially opens today

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park Book Fairy welcomes students back to library

280 Main Story

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

280 Main Story

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

Alabaster Main Story

Smiles for America provides new smiles to first responders

Business

‘Chef-driven’ barbecue restaurant coming to Pelham

News

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

280 Reporter

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 4

Helena

Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

Alabaster Main Story

Cultivate Church surprises family with renovated home

Helena

Davenport representing Helena on the balance beam

280 Main Story

People, pups invited to participate in Paws for the Cause 5K

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies

Columbiana

Shelby County wins region opener in return home for Ellison

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls off chaotic comeback to down rival Chelsea in OT

Helena

Helena remains undefeated behind strong defensive performance

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with 3rd consecutive dominant shutout