expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2021

Pelham City Hall will host free document shredding and electronic recycling event Oct. 2. (File)

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

By Michelle Love

Published 8:53 am Friday, September 10, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Hall will simultaneously host a free electronic recycling service and a free shred event on Oct. 2.

The fall shred event is open to the public, but has a six box limit for the free shredding service.

The recycling event is sponsored by ProTec Recycling, and will be open to all residents of Pelham ready to recycle their old phones, laptops and other electronic devices. There will be a $10 charge for each hard drive destruction and for each CRT monitor recycled. No TVs will be accepted at this event.

Pelham has hosted these services several times in the past, and has always been a popular day with Pelham residents.

The electronic recycling will take place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., and the fall shred event will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

More News

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

Briarwood remains undefeated with region win at Woodlawn

Robin Renea Blankenship

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

News

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains undefeated with region win at Woodlawn

Columbiana

Shelby County cross country team hopes to host own events

280 Reporter

Brookwood Baptist Health names new CEO

News

Pelham City Council presents new 2022 fiscal year budget

Alabaster Main Story

Milo’s in Alabaster officially opens today

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park Book Fairy welcomes students back to library

280 Main Story

Vincent unveils new walking track, park upgrades

280 Main Story

Alabaster City Attorney Jeffrey Brumlow running for District Judge seat

Alabaster Main Story

Smiles for America provides new smiles to first responders

Business

‘Chef-driven’ barbecue restaurant coming to Pelham

News

Owner of Pelham Diner, Nino’s Italian leaves behind legacy of family values, good food

280 Reporter

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 4

Helena

Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

Alabaster Main Story

Cultivate Church surprises family with renovated home

Helena

Davenport representing Helena on the balance beam

280 Main Story

People, pups invited to participate in Paws for the Cause 5K

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies

Columbiana

Shelby County wins region opener in return home for Ellison

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls off chaotic comeback to down rival Chelsea in OT

Helena

Helena remains undefeated behind strong defensive performance

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with 3rd consecutive dominant shutout