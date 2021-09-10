Second annual Pink Party raises breast cancer awareness

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, but 24e Fitness of Pelham is getting pumped to raise awareness early. 24e Fitness of Pelham will host their second annual Pink Party on Sept. 25 to raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Party was a hit when it premiered last October, and the party coordinator and 24e employee Libby Schropp said this year will be “a fun, enlightening event.”

The event will be similar to last year’s in that there will be lots of fun giveaways and an hour-long Zumba party afterward. This year, however, guests will be treated to key note speaker, Brenda Ladun of ABC 33/40, who is a two-time cancer survivor.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s breast cancer research department will have representatives present to inform guests exactly how their donations will benefit their program.

The entrance fee will be by donation, and all proceeds go to UAB’s breast cancer research. Schropp, a breast cancer survivor, said the event is open to anyone and everyone who wants to join the fight against breast cancer.

“Throughout the month of October, several 24e instructors at every branch of our company will be having classes to benefit this cause as well,” Schropp said. “Knowing that we are raising money to hopefully one day find a cure is amazing.”

Schropp has been cancer free for 16 years, and said she began having Pink Parties six years ago to raise awareness. She said she wanted to inform members of her community that breast cancer does not discriminate, but wanted to do it in a fun way.

“It is awesome for our community to come together,” she said. “This is also a great way for 24e to express the way we care about others.”

Pelham’s Pink Party will start at 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.