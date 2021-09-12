expand
September 13, 2021

Milton L. Bridges, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:41 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021

Milton L. Bridges, Jr.
Decatur

Milton L. Bridges, Jr., of Decatur passed away Thursday, Sept. 9.

His visitation will be Monday, Sept. 13 from 10-11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral home. A graveside service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Montevallo, with Rev. Scott Fowler officiating.

Mr. Bridges is survived by his sisters, Norma Connell, Mavis Stephens, Sharon Crownover and her husband Scott; four nephews; and one niece.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton L. Bridges, Sr. and Kathleen Alexander Bridges.

Mr. Bridges was a Korean War veteran stationed in Seoul Korea. He was a graduate of Montevallo High School the Art Institute of Chicago and University of Chicago. He enjoyed flying his airplane, raising cattle on his farm, photography and reading Russian literature in Russian.

He was a commercial artist, who worked with the space program, engineering firms, and advertising companies Mr. Bridges was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

Contributions may be made to Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church.

 

