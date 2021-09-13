expand
September 13, 2021

Edna Faye Porter

By Staff Reports

Published 4:24 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Columbiana

Edna Faye Porter, age 86, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 13.

The visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Porter is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jimmie Porter; daughters, Jenny Franklin (Wally) and Tina Weekley (Jim); grandchildren, Luke Britt, Seth Britt (Mallory), Erin Hardy (Nick), Jamie Weekley and Alison Weekley; great grandchildren, Kole Britt, Adason Britt, Kye Hardy, Max Hardy, Rory Hardy and Troy Britt; sister, Linda Wilson (Woodie); brother, C. A. Prater (Reba); and many nieces and nephews.

