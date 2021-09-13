Helena’s Buck Creek Festival returns

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena residents can rejoice in the return of the city’s favorite event, the annual Buck Creek Festival. After several cancellations and reschedules, the festival will officially be held September 24-25 at Helena’s Amphitheater Park.

Usually held in the spring, the event will host a number of different activities for adults, families and young children. Festival-goers will have access to local food trucks, booths set up for local businesses, various crafting stations and the return of the ever-popular duck race, which will raise money for Helena High School’s band program.

The festival has garnered a wide variety of sponsors and vendors including (but not limited to) Beignets and Lattes, Catering by Lanetta, Stacked & Stuffed, From Boards to Bowls, Helena Historical Association, and Helena Fence and Deck.

Guests will also be treated to live musical performances from bands like The Yellow Dandies, Motel Ice Machine, and even a special performance by the Helena High School Jazz Band.

For those who experience special sensory needs, the festival will offer a safe place to escape if they begin to feel overwhelmed.

“In conjunction with Councilwoman Leigh Hulsey, Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn and Kulture City, Helena’s Buck Creek Festival Committee is pleased to offer a space where those who are affected by sensory issues can take a break and regroup, giving their families the ability to attend large events when that may not have been an option before,” said the City Councilmember and the festival’s Vice Chair Laura Joseph.

The Buck Creek Festival has raised over $300,000 over the years, all of which has been used to grow Helena’s community with various projects and investments.

For more information, visit Helenasbuckcreekfestival.com, or email Helenabuckcreekfestival@gmail.com for more information.