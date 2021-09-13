expand
Ad Spot

September 13, 2021

Helena's Buck Creek Festival returns with more family fun than ever. (Contributed)

Helena’s Buck Creek Festival returns

By Michelle Love

Published 11:15 am Monday, September 13, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

 HELENA – Helena residents can rejoice in the return of the city’s favorite event, the annual Buck Creek Festival. After several cancellations and reschedules, the festival will officially be held September 24-25 at Helena’s Amphitheater Park.

Usually held in the spring, the event will host a number of different activities for adults, families and young children. Festival-goers will have access to local food trucks, booths set up for local businesses, various crafting stations and the return of the ever-popular duck race, which will raise money for Helena High School’s band program.

The festival has garnered a wide variety of sponsors and vendors including (but not limited to) Beignets and Lattes, Catering by Lanetta, Stacked & Stuffed, From Boards to Bowls, Helena Historical Association, and Helena Fence and Deck.

Guests will also be treated to live musical performances from bands like The Yellow Dandies, Motel Ice Machine, and even a special performance by the Helena High School Jazz Band.

For those who experience special sensory needs, the festival will offer a safe place to escape if they begin to feel overwhelmed.

“In conjunction with Councilwoman Leigh Hulsey, Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn and Kulture City, Helena’s Buck Creek Festival Committee is pleased to offer a space where those who are affected by sensory issues can take a break and regroup, giving their families the ability to attend large events when that may not have been an option before,” said the City Councilmember and the festival’s Vice Chair Laura Joseph.

The Buck Creek Festival has raised over $300,000 over the years, all of which has been used to grow Helena’s community with various projects and investments.

For more information, visit Helenasbuckcreekfestival.com, or email Helenabuckcreekfestival@gmail.com for more information.

More News

Helena’s Buck Creek Festival returns

Cycling against childhood cancer

Workers are not lazy, just tired

Campus No. 124 completes second mural

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena’s Buck Creek Festival returns

News

Cycling against childhood cancer

Columns

Workers are not lazy, just tired

Business

Campus No. 124 completes second mural

News

Pelham wins thrilling region game for 2nd week in a row

280 Main Story

Lawson’s 300-plus yard night lifts Vincent to bounce-back win

Calera

Calera has special night in 21-0 shutout against Chilton County

Columbiana

Grigsby’s kick lifts Shelby County to 2-0 start in region play

280 Main Story

Comeback kids: Oak Mountain off to 2nd straight 4-0 start

Helena

Helena shuts out Benjamin Russell to remain undefeated

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson continues torrid, unbeaten start with win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

American heroes honored in 9/11 remembrance ceremony, day of service

Alabaster Main Story

Creekview Elementary teacher starts care bag initiative for nurses, doctors

Calera

Sage Bar & Grill has successful opening in Calera

News

Second annual Pink Party raises breast cancer awareness

Alabaster Reporter

United Way launches campaign kickoff at Pelham Civic Complex

280 Main Story

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

News

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains undefeated with region win at Woodlawn

Columbiana

Shelby County cross country team hopes to host own events

280 Reporter

Brookwood Baptist Health names new CEO

News

Pelham City Council presents new 2022 fiscal year budget

Alabaster Main Story

Milo’s in Alabaster officially opens today

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park Book Fairy welcomes students back to library