expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Pelham’s volleyball team is nearing 20 wins on the season after winning 15 of 16 matches following a 3-1 win against Oak Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 9. (For the Reporter/Larry Dancy)

Pelham continues winning ways against Oak Mountain

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:35 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – It is becoming more evident as the season goes along that the Pelham Panthers are returning to the form of being a state championship contender, and that was no more evident than in a win against Oak Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 9.

In a battle against the 7A Eagles, Pelham dropped the first set and rather lopsided fashion, but then found a way to reel off three consecutive set wins by at least six points for the 3-1 (15-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15) win to improve to 17-3 with four wins in a row and 15 wins in the team’s last 16 matches.

The first set of the match, however, wasn’t how the Panthers hoped to start in the battle against a talented Oak Mountain team.

Pelham never could gain momentum in the match, and trailed by 10 points on multiple occasions, eventually losing 25-15 to fall into a 1-0 hole right off the bat.

Forced into an uphill climb, the Panthers needed a big effort in the second set and they got it.

After battling to a 6-6 tie in the early going, a big kill from Elizabeth Hayhurst sprung the momentum into Pelham’s favor.

The Panthers held the lead for much of the set from that point forward, eventually gaining set point at 24-19 after a kill from Averi Smith. They finished off the set one point later to even the match at 1-1.

The third set, however, was the key set.

With the winner of the set taking a 2-1 lead in the match and forcing their opponent into a situation of needing two wins in a row, they would earn a major advantage.

That led to a tight battle all the way up to a 15-15 tie.

An ace from Hayhurst on the next serve, however, continued a good run for the Panthers and helped continue a momentum swing.

Pelham went on to win 10 of the next 14 points played to finish off a second consecutive 25-19 set win when Tammy Melendez grabbed an ace, which gave the Panthers a 2-1 match lead.

In the early portion of the final set, the two teams traded points once again, but with the Panthers having the comfort of the lead, they played with much more confidence.

That led to the most dominant set of the night in a 25-15 win finished by an emphatic kill from Shay Walsh to end the 3-1 win.

Hayhurst led the Panthers with 16 kills, while Smith added 12 kills. Victoria West, Courtney Proffit and Camryn McMinn all had six kills in a consistent effort.

The team also totaled 13 aces with Melendez leading the way at four. Behind her, Smith and Walsh each had three.

Smith and Melendez also led the way with 12 and 11 digs, respectively, while Walsh totaled 37 assists in a strong effort with Melendez finishing second with six.

More News

Spain Park celebrates senior night with win against Hewitt-Trussville

Pelham continues winning ways against Oak Mountain

Chelsea sweeps through Moody tournament, now 19-2

The Shelby County Football Show Week 5

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 5

News

Destiny StrongER Foundation seeks cure for childhood cancer

Montevallo

U.S. News & World Report names UM among top schools in the South

280 Main Story

County Commission passes FY 2022 budget

Helena Main Story

Matthew Blount Post 555 memorial ride rides on

Helena

Helena’s Buck Creek Festival returns

News

Cycling against childhood cancer

Columns

Workers are not lazy, just tired

Business

Campus No. 124 completes second mural

News

Pelham wins thrilling region game for 2nd week in a row

280 Main Story

Lawson’s 300-plus yard night lifts Vincent to bounce-back win

Calera

Calera has special night in 21-0 shutout against Chilton County

Columbiana

Grigsby’s kick lifts Shelby County to 2-0 start in region play

280 Main Story

Comeback kids: Oak Mountain off to 2nd straight 4-0 start

Helena

Helena shuts out Benjamin Russell to remain undefeated

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson continues torrid, unbeaten start with win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

American heroes honored in 9/11 remembrance ceremony, day of service

Alabaster Main Story

Creekview Elementary teacher starts care bag initiative for nurses, doctors

Calera

Sage Bar & Grill has successful opening in Calera

News

Second annual Pink Party raises breast cancer awareness

Alabaster Reporter

United Way launches campaign kickoff at Pelham Civic Complex

280 Main Story

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

News

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains undefeated with region win at Woodlawn