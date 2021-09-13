expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Spain Park celebrates senior night with win against Hewitt-Trussville

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:12 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – The Spain Park volleyball team continued its special season on Thursday, Sept. 9 and did so in celebratory fashion on senior night.

Taking on the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies in an area match, the Jaguars put together one of their best performances of the season against another 7A opponent to give the seniors a lasting memory.

Spain Park took the match in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-10 to pick up the easy 3-0 win.

In the opening set, the Jags came out determined on senior night with players like Bella Halyard suiting up despite not being 100 percent so they could take the court during the special night.

She was one of five seniors to be honored on senior night, joining Audrey Rothman, Paige Ingersoll, Brooke Gober and Olivia Myers.

Each played a key role in the Jags jumping out front quickly in the opening set, eventually pulling away for a nine-point 25-16 victory in the set.

Up 1-0 and with all of the momentum, the Jaguars got better as the match went along.

It led to a similar start to the second set in which they pulled away once again for a dominant 25-14 victory to take a 2-0 advantage.

With Hewitt-Trussville now in the position of needing three consecutive set wins in a row to pull off the comeback victory, the Jags knew they had all of the momentum and they capitalized on it in the third set.

Spain Park went on to put together its best set of the match with a 25-10 effort to finish off the sweep.

Rothman was the leader of the match for Spain Park with 19 kills and 10 digs to lead the team in both categories. She also added five assists and tied for the team lead with two aces.

Lilly Johnson added two aces as well, while she led the team with 18 assists in the win. Haley Thompson closed the night with 10 assists and three digs, while she also added two aces.

Brooklyn Allison and McKinney Shea each left their mark on the win as well thanks to seven and five kills, respectively.

With the win, Spain Park improved to 19-3 midway through the season with several big matches on the horizon.

More News

Spain Park celebrates senior night with win against Hewitt-Trussville

Pelham continues winning ways against Oak Mountain

Chelsea sweeps through Moody tournament, now 19-2

The Shelby County Football Show Week 5

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 5

News

Destiny StrongER Foundation seeks cure for childhood cancer

Montevallo

U.S. News & World Report names UM among top schools in the South

280 Main Story

County Commission passes FY 2022 budget

Helena Main Story

Matthew Blount Post 555 memorial ride rides on

Helena

Helena’s Buck Creek Festival returns

News

Cycling against childhood cancer

Columns

Workers are not lazy, just tired

Business

Campus No. 124 completes second mural

News

Pelham wins thrilling region game for 2nd week in a row

280 Main Story

Lawson’s 300-plus yard night lifts Vincent to bounce-back win

Calera

Calera has special night in 21-0 shutout against Chilton County

Columbiana

Grigsby’s kick lifts Shelby County to 2-0 start in region play

280 Main Story

Comeback kids: Oak Mountain off to 2nd straight 4-0 start

Helena

Helena shuts out Benjamin Russell to remain undefeated

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson continues torrid, unbeaten start with win against Spain Park

280 Main Story

American heroes honored in 9/11 remembrance ceremony, day of service

Alabaster Main Story

Creekview Elementary teacher starts care bag initiative for nurses, doctors

Calera

Sage Bar & Grill has successful opening in Calera

News

Second annual Pink Party raises breast cancer awareness

Alabaster Reporter

United Way launches campaign kickoff at Pelham Civic Complex

280 Main Story

Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

News

Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains undefeated with region win at Woodlawn