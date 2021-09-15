Four teams remain ranked in latest football poll

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

There was little shift in the latest high school football rankings released on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, as four county teams remain ranked inside the top 10.

Sitting atop the standings remained the Thompson Warriors, who were the only unanimous No. 1 team ranked in the seven classifications. The Warriors took the No. 1 spot in Class 7A thanks to their 4-0 start that has seen the outscore opponents 217-3.

Thompson started the season with three consecutive shutouts for the first time ever before beating Spain Park 49-3 to continue a perfect start to the season.

As winners of 22 consecutive games, the Warriors have cemented themselves as the favorite in the classification after winning the last two state championships.

They were just ahead of No. 2 Hoover and No. 3 Auburn, while a matchup with No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville this Friday will be the toughest challenge of the season thus far for Thompson.

Central-Phenix City closed out the top five, while the Oak Mountain Eagles earned a spot inside the top 10.

The Eagles, also at 4-0 this season, earned the No. 9 spot in the Class 7A standings thanks to impressive second-half play this season. The Eagles have outscored opponents in the second half by a combined score of 78-6.

Oak Mountain’s defense has also been a key reason for the successful start. It is a unit that has given up 19 or less in each of the first four games of the season for an average of 10 points per game, while the Eagles have given up 14 or less for three weeks in a row.

A matchup with No. 2 Hoover this Friday night will be key in determining what to expect the rest of the season going into a bye week the following week.

The Briarwood Lions and Helena Huskies also remained ranked in this week’s poll, taking the No. 4 and No. 10 positions in the Class 6A rakings.

Briarwood is undefeated on the season at 4-0 and sits behind Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville and Spanish Fort.

The Lions have given up 56 combined points defensively in the last two games, but they have scored 42 in their last three in a row and 41 or more in every game.

Helena is off to a similar 4-0 start to the season and has put together one of the most dominant defensive performances of any team so far this season.

The Huskies have held every opponent to 14 or less points this season with two shutouts for an average of six points per game.

A rivalry battle with Pelham will soon determine which one of those two teams finds the top spot in the region, and the Panthers received votes for a spot in the top 10 of the latest poll.

The Panthers have won back-to-back thrilling games in comeback fashion taking down Calera and Stanhope Elmore in similar fashion to improve to 3-1 overall this season.

With Pelham, five total teams were either ranked or recognized in the standings.

See the entire rankings below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (22); 4-0; 264 Hoover; 4-0; 195 Auburn; 4-0; 174 Hewitt-Trussville; 4-0; 156 Central-Phenix City; 4-0; 132 Theodore; 4-0; 113 James Clemens; 4-0; 81 Enterprise; 4-0; 65 Oak Mountain; 4-0; 51 Fairhope; 3-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Baker (3-1) 1, Daphne (1-2) 1, Prattville (3-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Spanish Fort (20); 4-0; 258 Clay-Chalkville (1); 4-0; 199 Pinson Valley (1); 3-1; 178 Briarwood; 4-0; 151 Mountain Brook; 4-0; 129 Hartselle; 4-0; 108 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-1; 68 McAdory; 4-0; 63 Opelika; 2-2; 53 Helena; 4-0; 37

Others receiving votes: Homewood (3-1) 4, Jackson-Olin (3-0) 2, Pelham (3-1) 2, Hueytown (3-1) 1, Northridge (4-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pike Road (20); 4-0; 256 Pleasant Grove (2); 3-0; 200 Central-Clay Co.; 4-0; 178 Leeds; 4-0; 146 Faith-Mobile; 3-1; 119 Alexandria; 3-0; 111 Russellville; 4-0; 94 Guntersville; 3-1; 58 UMS-Wright; 3-1; 57 Greenville; 4-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Parker (4-0) 9, St. Paul’s (1-3) 3, Andalusia (2-2) 2, Ardmore (4-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Handley (20); 2-0; 255 Madison Aca. (2); 3-1; 187 Vigor; 4-0; 170 American Chr.; 3-1; 146 Gordo; 3-1; 140 Bibb Co.; 4-0; 98 Williamson; 2-2; 63 West Limestone; 2-1; 48 Northside; 3-1; 42 Central-Florence; 4-0; 22

Others receiving votes: Anniston (3-1) 17, Etowah (2-1) 12, Brooks (4-0) 9, Hamilton (4-0) 9, Straughn (4-0) 9, Cherokee Co. (2-1) 7, Mobile Chr. (2-1) 5, Cleburne Co. (4-0) 4, Jacksonville (2-2) 4, St. Michael (2-1) 3, West Blocton (4-0) 3, St. James (3-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (20); 3-0; 258 Piedmont (2); 3-0; 200 Catholic-Montgomery; 4-0; 180 Plainview; 3-0; 148 Flomaton; 3-0; 131 Trinity; 4-0; 86 Montgomery Aca.; 3-1; 84 Slocomb; 2-1; 49 Bayside Aca.; 3-1; 31 Opp; 3-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 21, Winfield (4-0) 13, T.R. Miller (3-1) 12, Thomasville (2-1) 5, Lauderdale Co. (4-0) 3, Ohatchee (2-2) 2, Saks (3-1) 2, Excel (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-1; 248 Lanett (3); 3-1; 204 Spring Garden (2); 3-0; 180 Clarke Co.; 2-1; 147 Elba; 3-1; 100 Falkville; 3-1; 80 Sand Rock; 3-0; 62 Ariton; 4-0; 56 Geneva Co.; 2-1; 55 G.W. Long; 2-0; 45

Others receiving votes: Leroy (3-0) 28, Addison (3-1) 19, Abbeville (1-2) 11, Midfield (3-0) 5, Ranburne (3-1) 5, Colbert Co. (3-1) 4, Luverne (2-0) 3, B.B. Comer (2-2) 1, Cottonwood (2-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Brantley (18); 2-0; 249 Sweet Water (3); 3-0; 202 Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 185 Maplesville; 4-0; 156 Millry; 3-0; 130 Loachapoka; 2-0; 105 Keith; 4-0; 64 Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 54 Notasulga; 4-0; 50 Wadley; 4-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (3-1) 18, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 10, Samson (3-1) 5, Meek (3-1) 2, Winterboro (3-1) 2, Gaylesville (3-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Escambia Aca. (22); 4-0; 264 Autauga Aca.; 3-0; 195 Pike Liberal Arts; 3-1; 173 Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 153 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-1; 124 Glenwood; 2-2; 100 Sparta; 3-0; 66 Jackson Aca.; 4-0; 42

9 (tie). Bessemer Aca.; 1-2; 37

9 (tie). Morgan Aca.; 2-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (2-2) 19, Crenshaw Chr. (2-1) 15, Patrician (1-2) 12, Banks Aca. (3-1) 5, Lee-Scott (1-2) 5, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 5, Edgewood (3-1) 2.