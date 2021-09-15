Hoover golf tournament to raise money for scholarships

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

HOOVER – Registration remains open for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament benefiting local students.

The 2021 Links Fore Scholars Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 11 at Riverchase Country Club.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Chamber’s scholarship program, which awards four graduating Hoover seniors pursuing two- or four-year higher education in Alabama each with a $4,000 scholarship.

Sponsored by McLeod Software, the tournament will kick off with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Any businesses or organizations interested in becoming a sponsor may email toni@hooverchamber.org or call the Chamber office at (205) 988-5672.

To register for the tournament, visit Hooverchamberal.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/1456.