expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2021

Oak Mountain Assistant Principal Mathew Epps has been named the next principal at Helena Middle School following board approval on Thursday, Sept. 16. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:29 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER The Shelby County Board of Education has approved a new principal for Helena High School. 

Mathew Epps, who currently serves as an assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School, will lead the school for the upcoming academic school year. 

Epps was appointed to the position on Thursday,  Sept. 16, during the board’s monthly meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services building in Alabaster.

Of the appointment, Epps thanked his wife as well as his colleagues for their guidance during the nomination process and said he is looking forward to serving in the position. 

“Thank you the Shelby County Board of Education and thank you to Dr. Brooks and his leadership staff. I am excited and grateful for this opportunity, and I will take this role seriously and will do my best every day,” he said.  

Epps has over 15 years of experience in education and has both a bachelor’s degree in early childhood elementary education as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He also has a doctorate in education from the university as well. 

More News

Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit shuts down U.S. 280

Local runners shine at Chickasaw XC Invitational

County has 22 named National Merit semifinalists

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

280 Main Story

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit shuts down U.S. 280

280 Main Story

County has 22 named National Merit semifinalists

Business

Party Art opens new ceramics studio

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has two named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Helena

Shelby County Commission approves red light at Helena intersection

Alabaster Reporter

Interstellar to host Micro Wrestling event

News

Pelham teams with VenuWorks to manage Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena

280 Main Story

Hoover golf tournament to raise money for scholarships

Business

Helena resident flies in style with hot air balloons

Calera

Stair Climb Challenge honors 9/11 heroes

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

Helena

Former Helena student guards 13 seats honoring fallen soldiers

Business

Helena Business Association talks upcoming events, local resources

News

Pelham Board of Education holds second budget hearing

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools looking to fill bus driver positions

Helena

Helena City Council approves 2022 fiscal year budget

280 Reporter

Samaniego elected ROCIC board chairman

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 5

News

Destiny StrongER Foundation seeks cure for childhood cancer

Montevallo

U.S. News & World Report names UM among top schools in the South

280 Main Story

County Commission passes FY 2022 budget

Helena Main Story

Matthew Blount Post 555 memorial ride rides on

Helena

Helena’s Buck Creek Festival returns