Peggy “Joyce” Pearson

Shelby

Peggy “Joyce” Pearson, age 82, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17 from 1-2 p.m. at Bay Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Cody Bearden officiating. Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Pearson is survived by her sons, Kenny Pearson (Renee) and Billy Joe Pearson (Carrie); and grandchildren, Hunter Pearson (Leah), Jared Pearson (Brooke), Hailey Gassaway (Aaron), Nick Pearson (Lauren), Eva Pearson, and Jolena Pearson.

