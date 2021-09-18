expand
September 19, 2021

Coosa Valley fell to Fort Dale in a tight 14-6 game on Friday, Sept. 17. (Contributed)

Coosa Valley falls by 8 in tough loss to Fort Dale

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:27 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

HARPERSVILLE – Coosa Valley Academy dropped a non-region game to Fort Dale, 14-6, on Homecoming, Sept. 17.

The visiting Eagles carried a 7-0 lead into halftime and extended it to 14-0 in the third quarter before Weston Dooley had a 50-yard pick-6 for the Rebels to put them on the board.

CVA got a stop late in the game with a chance to put together a game-tying drive but was unable to get down field.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way our guys fought to keep it where we did have a chance. There were numerous times we didn’t get anything going offensively, but our defense hung in there and never quit. Our guys battled to the very last second. I was proud of the way they represented the Coosa Valley community tonight,” said CVA coach Vince DiLorenzo.

The Rebels (1-4) will travel to Jackson Academy on Sept. 24.

