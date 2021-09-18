Cornerstone scores 67, picks up 2nd win of season

expand
September 19, 2021

The Cornerstone Chargers picked up their second win of the season on Sept. 17, and did so in dominant fashion in a 67-12 effort against Snook. (Contributed)

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:17 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

COLUMBIANA – The Cornerstone Chargers bounced back from three consecutive losses with a statement win on Friday, Sept. 17.

Taking on Snook Christian, the Chargers had lost their last three games with one forfeit sandwiched around a 54-0 loss and 65-0 loss.

Albeit against two of the toughest teams on the schedule for the Chargers, that marked a combined stretch of being outscored 119-0.

Taking on Snook, however, Cornerstone knew it was a prim opportunity to regain confidence against a team that was 0-4 and had scored 7 or less in each game coming into the matchup.

The Chargers not only capitalized on the Eagles’ struggles offensively, but they exploited a defense giving up more than 50 points per game this season.

Cornerstone scored early and often, leading to a 67-12 victory to end the three-game losing streak and improve to 2-3 on the season. In their two wins, the Chargers have given up 12 combined points and scored 87 combined points.

The Chargers will hit the road for a matchup with Abbeville Christian next week before returning home for two key games against rival Coosa Valley and Springwood to kick off October.

