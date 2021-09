Robert L. Brewer, Jr.

Wilsonville

Robert L. Brewer, Jr., age 66, of Wilsonville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16.

Mr. Brewer is survived by his wife, Pamela Brewer; children, Andrew Brewer, Renee Lamb, and Joshua Brewer; five grandchildren; sister, Suzzanne Brewer; brother, Richard Brewer; and mother, Margarett Brewer.

