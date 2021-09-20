expand
September 21, 2021

Briarwood’s boys and girls cross country teams finished second at the 2021 TCBY Invitational in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 18. (File)

Briarwood boys, girls finish 2nd at TCBY Invitational

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:45 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

TUSCALOOSA – Briarwood’s boys and girls cross country teams put together inspiring performances at the 2021 TCBY Invitational held at Tuscaloosa’s Munny Sokol Park on Saturday, Sept. 18.

On a day when flooding rains hit the city of Tuscaloosa, the runners didn’t let that stop them from special performances, as the Lions had five combined top-10 finishers between the two races.

Bella Doss, however, was the only Briarwood runner to bring home first. The sophomore for the Lions took the top spot in the girls race behind a time of 20:33.82.

It marked her fastest time of the season through three events, as she picked up her second top-10 finish of the season.

For the boys, it was a consistent effort as three runners finished inside the top 10.

Brandon Dixon was the highest finisher thanks to taking sixth with a time of 17:52.49. It marked his fastest time of the season and second top-10 finish after claiming first in his opening meet of the year.

Two others added their fastest times of the season for the Lions as well, as Luke Thompson finished eighth behind a time of 17:59.96 and Ford Thornton finished ninth with a time of 18:24.60.

Noah Williams and Dean Jones also finished inside the top 20 for the boys with Williams claiming 12th thanks to a time of 18:44.18 and Jones claiming 18th thanks to a time of 19:39.81.

Patrick Hnizdil added one more inside the top 25 thanks to his finish of 22nd after finishing the race in 20:13.03.

Behind Doss in the girls race, Luci Williams added one more top-10 finisher for Briarwood. The sophomore finished the race in 22:30.76, which was her fasest time of the season.

Lauren Luker was the only other runner inside the top 30, taking 30th on the dot thanks to a time of 26:59.01.

Chloe Lowery, Anna Ferguson and Chloe Williams all had top-40 finishes to play a role in the Lions finishing second in the event. Lowery finished 36th with a time of 28:57.27, Ferguson finished 37th with a time of 28:59.28 and Williams finished 39th with a time of 30:22.75.

Those three finished just high enough to give Briarwood a score of 69, which just edged out Demopolis for third, while Clinton won the event with a score of 25.

The boys picked up a score of 52, which was 20 points behind winner American Christian and 11 points ahead of Clinton in third.

