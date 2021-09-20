expand
Ad Spot

September 20, 2021

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

By Meg Herndon

Published 2:29 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

CALERA – Calera Main Street will hold its third annual “Trunk or Treat” event in downtown Calera on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event, which started with modest expectations, has become widely successful among the community, “Three years ago, we simply put out a sign-up sheet to host a traditional trunk or treat for downtown Calera and we were astounded by how many people came out,” Pastor Ben Nelson said. “After such a successful first year, we were met with the challenge of the pandemic in year two, so we pivoted and came up with a COVID-19 safe drive-thru version of the event. It was so well received that we plan to do it exactly the same way again this year, but even bigger!”

Decorated vehicles will be parked in the large gravel lot off 9th Street in Calera. Guests will enter the lot and drive up and down each row, enjoying themed trunks.

Upon entering the event, each vehicle will receive a special bag that will be held outside the car window. Participants at each trunk will place treats in the bag as the vehicles slowly drive through. Guests will receive individually wrapped treats, so families never have to leave their vehicle.

In addition to the decorated trunks and candy, there will be an interactive radio station, food trucks and a drive-in movie starting at dark in the Calera Courtyard located behind the downtown shops at 1120 17th Ave. Many local Main Street merchants will also be open late with specials and promotions for the event.

Trunk or Treat is an event for the whole community and every church, business and civic group is encouraged to participate to help fill the parking lot with at least 100 decorated trunks, while every family is invited to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“I love this event,” Jackie Batson, Executive Director of Calera Main Street, said. “It was our very first community gathering when Calera Main Street was just beginning. We had to be really creative last year, but it was still a huge success, so I can’t wait to see what we can do when the whole community comes together this year for a fun family experience. This is one that kids love, but I also get a kick out of seeing all the adults really getting into it with their costumes, competing for the best-themed trunk and of course, there’s all the candy!”

The parking lot for the drive-thru event is located across from 1771 9th Street in Calera, near the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum. Police will direct traffic to line up from the entrance on 9th Street back toward the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum.

Calera Main Street is a revitalizing program with a focus on economic development and historic preservation and Collectivus Church is the presenting sponsor for this annual community event.

To sign up to provide a trunk please go online to collectivus.church and fill out the registration form. For more information, please email caleramainstreet@gmail.com.

More News

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

News

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

280 Main Story

Local public, private high schools among best in Alabama

Montevallo

UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

Helena

Pelham, Shelby County Courthouses to serve as stage for murder mystery production

Business

The versatile fashion of Pelham’s Nursing Queen

Columbiana

Cornerstone scores 67, picks up 2nd win of season

280 Main Story

Vincent now 4-1 after rolling by Fayetteville

Montevallo

Montevallo shines in 49-8 region win against Wilcox Central

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s undefeated start continues in route of No. 4 Hewitt

Helena

Helena wins frenzied thriller against rival Pelham to remain unbeaten

Montevallo

Council hears comments about Montevallo junior mayor’s seat

Business

Untold Imagery captures ‘little moments in between’

News

Shelby County’s Leon Davis Named to Troy Sports Hall of Fame

280 Main Story

Vizzina leads Briarwood to win over Huffman, 5-0 start

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

280 Main Story

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit shuts down U.S. 280

280 Main Story

County has 22 named National Merit semifinalists

Business

Party Art opens new ceramics studio

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has two named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Helena

Shelby County Commission approves red light at Helena intersection

Alabaster Reporter

Interstellar to host Micro Wrestling event