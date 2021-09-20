expand
Ad Spot

September 20, 2021

Shelby County’s second free landfill day for residents this year will be Saturday, Oct. 2. (File)

County to hold second free landfill day on Oct. 2

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:20 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County residents wanting to dispose of household items and debris at no cost will have another opportunity to do so during the county’s second free landfill day in October.

The Shelby County Landfill will accept residents’ waste on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The landfill cannot accept hazardous waste, mobile batteries, vehicle tires, liquid waste or vehicles.

The landfill is located off Alabama 70 at 401 Landfill Road.

Those who bring loads to the landfill for disposal are urged to secure and cover the items to prevent trash and litter from collecting along the road.

Free landfill days, including the October date, are available to county residents only. Those outside of Shelby County who would like to drop off items will be charged the standard rate of $30 per ton.

Other rates and details are listed at Shelbyal.com/253/Landfill.

Montevallo residents may bring their loads to the Montevallo Recycling Center for a convenient drop-off if they do not want to take loads directly to the landfill, according to a post on the Sustainable Montevallo Facebook page.

The Montevallo Recycling Center is located at 1120 Overland Road.

More News

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

News

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

280 Main Story

Local public, private high schools among best in Alabama

Montevallo

UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

Helena

Pelham, Shelby County Courthouses to serve as stage for murder mystery production

Business

The versatile fashion of Pelham’s Nursing Queen

Columbiana

Cornerstone scores 67, picks up 2nd win of season

280 Main Story

Vincent now 4-1 after rolling by Fayetteville

Montevallo

Montevallo shines in 49-8 region win against Wilcox Central

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s undefeated start continues in route of No. 4 Hewitt

Helena

Helena wins frenzied thriller against rival Pelham to remain unbeaten

Montevallo

Council hears comments about Montevallo junior mayor’s seat

Business

Untold Imagery captures ‘little moments in between’

News

Shelby County’s Leon Davis Named to Troy Sports Hall of Fame

280 Main Story

Vizzina leads Briarwood to win over Huffman, 5-0 start

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

280 Main Story

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit shuts down U.S. 280

280 Main Story

County has 22 named National Merit semifinalists

Business

Party Art opens new ceramics studio

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has two named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Helena

Shelby County Commission approves red light at Helena intersection

Alabaster Reporter

Interstellar to host Micro Wrestling event