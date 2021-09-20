expand
September 20, 2021

Multiple schools in Shelby County ranked among the best public and private high schools on Niche.com for 2022. (File)

Local public, private high schools among best in Alabama

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:57 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

More than a dozen schools in Shelby County were included on Niche’s 2022 Best Public High Schools and Best Private High Schools rankings for Alabama.

The rankings are based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from millions of Niche users, according to Niche.com.

Spain Park High School was the county’s highest-ranked public high school at No. 8, followed by Oak Mountain High School at No. 15, Thompson High School at No. 16, Helena High School at No. 22 and Pelham High School at No. 29.

Chelsea High School came in at No. 53, Calera High School at No. 96 and Shelby County High School at No. 103.

Vincent Middle High School and Montevallo High School were not ranked, but both received an Overall Niche Grade of B-minus.

Factors considered for the Best Public High School ranking include the following grades and weights: academics, 60 percent; culture and diversity, 10 percent; parent/student surveys and overall experience, 10 percent; teachers, 10 percent; clubs and activities, 2.5 percent; health and safety, 2.5 percent; resources and facilities, 2.5 percent; and sports, 2.5 percent.

The same methodology is used to produce the Overall Niche Grade for ranked and additional schools.

Indian Springs Schools topped the state’s private high school rankings at No. 1, followed by The Westminster School at Oak Mountain at No. 12, Briarwood Christian School at No. 17, Evangel Classical Christian School at No. 33 and Cornerstone Christian School at No. 73.

The following private schools were not ranked but received individual Overall Niche Grades: Coosa Valley Academy, B-minus; Hoover Christian School, A; and Hope Christian School, B.

More News

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

