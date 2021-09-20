expand
Ad Spot

September 20, 2021

The Pelham Municipal Courtroom and Shelby County Courthouse will serve as the stage for South City Theatre's production of "The Night of January 16th." (Contributed)

Pelham, Shelby County Courthouses to serve as stage for murder mystery production

By Michelle Love

Published 9:35 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

 On seven separate dates in October, Pelham’s South City Theatre will be going to court. Not real court, of course, but the theatre troupe will be putting on the theatrical production of “The Night of January 16th” by Ayn Rand. The play is an audience-participation production surrounding the trial of a woman accused of murdering her former lover. The play’s twist? The production will be held at the Pelham Municipal Courtroom and the Shelby County Courthouse, and the audience will decide the verdict.

The play’s director, Donna Williamson, said she was drawn to the show after playing in the cast almost 20 years ago. The production is sponsored by the Shelby County Bar Association, and was chosen by the association for South City’s twentieth anniversary season as it was “a good courtroom drama.”

“This is a full murder trial,” Williamson said.

The full description of the play is as follows: “On the night of January 16, Bjorn Faulkner, one of the richest men in the world, falls to his death from his 50th floor penthouse. Was it suicide? His business was in jeopardy. Was it murder? His long-time mistress and assistant, Karen Andre, was jealous of his recent marriage. All will be decided in the trial of Karen Andre.”

Twelve names will be drawn from a list of audience attendees, and those 12 people will serve as the “jury” for the trial. With the jury being different with each production, Williamson said anything can happen.

Williamson has been with South City for 10 years now. She shortly went on the Board of Directors shortly after acting in her first show, then was named Artistic Director on Jan. 1 of this year. Williamson said she is very excited for everyone to see the production, and promises a good time. Getting permission to use the courthouses as the stage was vital to the show.

“After thinking about it, it just made sense to have all performances in a courtroom,” Williamson said. “There’s no set for us to build, our space is really too small for this show and using actual courtrooms gives it a realistic feel.  Our judge in the show, is an actual Shelby County judge and has been most helpful with her courtroom experience. There won’t be any fancy lighting or music. It’s a murder trial and will speak for itself.”

The show was originally scheduled for late April/early May of 2020 for students, then was set to be part of the regular schedule in Oct. 2020. Once COVID-19 hit, the play was pushed back. Williamson said she and her fellow theatre members are ready to get back to the stage.

“I want [people] to know that South City Theatre is back, and stronger than ever, after being dark for over a year,” she said. “We don’t typically do audience participation shows, and I want them to enjoy this experience.”

“The Night of January 16th” will have performances at the Shelby County Courthouse, 112 North Main Street, Columbiana, AL, will be October 8 & 9 at 7:30 and October 10 at 2:00.

Performances at the Pelham Municipal Courtroom, 32 Phillip Davis Street, Pelham, AL, will be October 14, 15 & 16 at 7:30 and October 17 at 2:00. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for students (under 18) and seniors (over 60). They may be purchased online at southcitytheatre.com or reserved by calling (205) 621-2128. Masks are required for all attendees.

More News

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

News

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

280 Main Story

Local public, private high schools among best in Alabama

Montevallo

UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

Helena

Pelham, Shelby County Courthouses to serve as stage for murder mystery production

Business

The versatile fashion of Pelham’s Nursing Queen

Columbiana

Cornerstone scores 67, picks up 2nd win of season

280 Main Story

Vincent now 4-1 after rolling by Fayetteville

Montevallo

Montevallo shines in 49-8 region win against Wilcox Central

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s undefeated start continues in route of No. 4 Hewitt

Helena

Helena wins frenzied thriller against rival Pelham to remain unbeaten

Montevallo

Council hears comments about Montevallo junior mayor’s seat

Business

Untold Imagery captures ‘little moments in between’

News

Shelby County’s Leon Davis Named to Troy Sports Hall of Fame

280 Main Story

Vizzina leads Briarwood to win over Huffman, 5-0 start

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

280 Main Story

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit shuts down U.S. 280

280 Main Story

County has 22 named National Merit semifinalists

Business

Party Art opens new ceramics studio

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has two named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Helena

Shelby County Commission approves red light at Helena intersection

Alabaster Reporter

Interstellar to host Micro Wrestling event