expand
Ad Spot

September 20, 2021

UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

By Staff Reports

Published 9:43 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By NEAL WAGNER | Special to the Reporter

President Joe Biden will nominate University of Montevallo alum Willie L. Phillips Jr. ’00 as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House announced on Sept. 9.

Phillips

Phillips is an experienced regulatory attorney combining nearly 20 years of legal expertise as a utility regulator, in private practice and as in-house counsel. He has an extensive background in the areas of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability and corporate governance. As chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia for the past several years, Phillips has been a thoughtful and innovative leader in modernizing the energy grid, implementing the District’s aggressive clean energy and climate goals and in protecting the District’s customers.

Prior to the DCPSC, Phillips served as assistant general counsel for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a not-for-profit international regulatory authority charged with ensuring the security and reliability of the bulk power system in Washington, D.C.

He also worked for two law firms, where he advised clients on regulatory compliance, litigation and policy matters. Phillips is an active member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners where he serves on the NARUC Board of Directors and chairs the Select Committee on Regulatory and Industry Diversity. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from UM and earned a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law.

FERC is an independent agency that regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, electricity and other energy projects, ensuring that consumers can access affordable, efficient, safe, reliable and secure energy services.

More News

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

News

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

280 Main Story

Local public, private high schools among best in Alabama

Montevallo

UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

Helena

Pelham, Shelby County Courthouses to serve as stage for murder mystery production

Business

The versatile fashion of Pelham’s Nursing Queen

Columbiana

Cornerstone scores 67, picks up 2nd win of season

280 Main Story

Vincent now 4-1 after rolling by Fayetteville

Montevallo

Montevallo shines in 49-8 region win against Wilcox Central

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s undefeated start continues in route of No. 4 Hewitt

Helena

Helena wins frenzied thriller against rival Pelham to remain unbeaten

Montevallo

Council hears comments about Montevallo junior mayor’s seat

Business

Untold Imagery captures ‘little moments in between’

News

Shelby County’s Leon Davis Named to Troy Sports Hall of Fame

280 Main Story

Vizzina leads Briarwood to win over Huffman, 5-0 start

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

280 Main Story

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit shuts down U.S. 280

280 Main Story

County has 22 named National Merit semifinalists

Business

Party Art opens new ceramics studio

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has two named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Helena

Shelby County Commission approves red light at Helena intersection

Alabaster Reporter

Interstellar to host Micro Wrestling event