UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

By NEAL WAGNER | Special to the Reporter

President Joe Biden will nominate University of Montevallo alum Willie L. Phillips Jr. ’00 as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House announced on Sept. 9.

Phillips is an experienced regulatory attorney combining nearly 20 years of legal expertise as a utility regulator, in private practice and as in-house counsel. He has an extensive background in the areas of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability and corporate governance. As chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia for the past several years, Phillips has been a thoughtful and innovative leader in modernizing the energy grid, implementing the District’s aggressive clean energy and climate goals and in protecting the District’s customers.

Prior to the DCPSC, Phillips served as assistant general counsel for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a not-for-profit international regulatory authority charged with ensuring the security and reliability of the bulk power system in Washington, D.C.

He also worked for two law firms, where he advised clients on regulatory compliance, litigation and policy matters. Phillips is an active member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners where he serves on the NARUC Board of Directors and chairs the Select Committee on Regulatory and Industry Diversity. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from UM and earned a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law.

FERC is an independent agency that regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, electricity and other energy projects, ensuring that consumers can access affordable, efficient, safe, reliable and secure energy services.