UM named top public school in state for English, history

By NEAL WAGNER | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo is the top overall college in the state for English majors and is the top university in Alabama for history majors, according to the recently released Niche.com 2022 Best Colleges ranking.

The ranking compared the top English programs in Alabama. UM ranked at the top of the list of combined public and private higher education institutions.

UM was also named the top public university in the state for history majors in the 2022 rankings, in a list comparing all public and private universities in the state.

The Best Colleges rankings were based on key statistics such as graduation rate, program demand, faculty-to-student ratio, student reviews and data from the U.S. Department of Education.

“I am delighted to see such affirmation for these programs as well as a recognition of the dedication of the English and history faculty,” Dr. Ruth Truss, dean of the UM College of Arts & Sciences, said.

“These professors focus on student success and develop that success via offerings of both traditional and innovative courses, from medieval literature to graphic novels, from the Renaissance to digital history,” Truss said. “Whatever the course details, the common element is that faculty constantly encourage students to expand and refine their skills in critical thinking, research and communication, thus preparing students for any career they choose to pursue.”