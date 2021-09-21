expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

A new location of RaceTrac has opened on U.S. 280 in Chelsea. (File)

Chelsea’s RaceTrac opens for business

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer 

CHELSEA – A new RaceTrac gas station and convenience store opened in Chelsea this week.

Located near Chelsea Crossroads, the new facility is RaceTrac’s third convenience store in Alabama.

“It was much anticipated of course, and we’re certainly glad to have them in Chelsea,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “We really didn’t have a gas, coffee and quick-stop option on the east end of town. It’s such a great location, and it’s going to do very, very well.”

The facility is located at 25486 U.S. 280, next to Publix and APCO Employees Credit Union.

“We chose Chelsea for our next Alabama location because we know Chelsea is home to commuters and busy families who deserve a safe, clean spot to refuel and recharge with a variety of great food and beverage options,” said Justen Giambalvo, RaceTrac vice president of construction, engineering and special projects. “The Chelsea location follows successful openings in Gardendale and Oxford. In addition, RaceTrac is scheduled to open a fourth location in Alabaster later this year.”

RaceTrac’s store offers a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage items, including pizza and sandwiches; whole and cut fruit and salads; RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station featuring ice creams, yogurts and sorbets with up to 28 topping choices; and six blends of the company’s “Crazy Good Coffee” and creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

Other options include Nathan’s Famous 100-percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs; tamales with traditional corn husk wraps and stuffed with seasoned pork; and taquitos featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.

More News

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

Montevallo

Montevallo woman arrested on trafficking, other drug charges

Helena

Helena Belles provide meal security through Backpack Buddies program

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools shares new mask matrix procedures

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s RaceTrac opens for business

280 Main Story

All Shelby County school districts ranked inside top 30 according to Niche

280 Main Story

Mt Laurel Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Schools award

News

Hope through the storm

Columbiana

Local artist brightens learning spaces at Elvin Hill, Wilsonville elementary schools

Events

2021 Tinglewood Festival draws 5,000

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

News

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

280 Main Story

Local public, private high schools among best in Alabama

Montevallo

UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

Helena

Pelham, Shelby County Courthouses to serve as stage for murder mystery production

Business

The versatile fashion of Pelham’s Nursing Queen

Columbiana

Cornerstone scores 67, picks up 2nd win of season

280 Main Story

Vincent now 4-1 after rolling by Fayetteville

Montevallo

Montevallo shines in 49-8 region win against Wilcox Central