Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

Several schools in the Shelby County district have received a generous amount of PPE supplies from the disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, Hatching Hope (HH).

Schools including Calera Elementary, Thompson Intermediate and Oak Mountain Middle School all received generous donations of masks and hand sanitizer through the charity organization.

Hatching Hope’s director, Keli Wright, decided that she wanted to supply all 34,000 students, teachers and school workers in the Shelby County district with masks and hand sanitizer, and they have followed through with that plan over the past few weeks.

Hatching Hope received the PPE supplies from Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. Jessica Trahan, one of the representatives of HH, said they are so very thankful for Matthew 25: Ministries’s donation.

“We’ve known for a several weeks that we would be getting this incredible donation,” Trahan said. “[We] had debated on how we were going to distribute the supplies, but when we saw the increasing number of COVID cases and how many children are being impacted, we knew that we had to do something to protect the students and staff of our community.”

“It’s an Incredible mission that I’m so proud to be part of,” Trahan said. “All of the schools have been so grateful for the donation, and several have mentioned that they’ve already gone through thousands of masks since school started. So, it definitely came at a much needed time.”

Trahan said the school staff members have been so appreciative of the donations, and the students have shown immense excitement as the delivery truck pull up to the schools.

“I love seeing how to children are reacting to this donation, and seeing them help us unload,” she said. “Our mission with our Hatching Hope Kids and Teens programs is to teach the youth about serving their community, and I believe this is an excellent opportunity.”

For information about Hatching Hope, visit their website hatchinghopecares.org, or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hatchinghope/about/?ref=page_internal