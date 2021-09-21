expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Hoover City Schools last week released the new face covering matrix procedures for the district. (File)

Hoover City Schools shares new mask matrix procedures

By Staff Reports

Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools released its new face covering matrix procedures on Friday, Sept. 17.

HCS Superintendent Dr. Dee Fowler recommended that after the existing face covering mandate expired on Sept. 20, future requirements will be determined by a matrix consisting of the following:

  • When the district’s seven-day percentage of student positive cases reaches 1 percent or below, or when the overall level of community transmission is Moderate (Yellow) or Low (Blue), as determined by the Alabama Department of Public Health, then face coverings will become optional.
  • HCS will use its weekly district student positive case percentage that is released every Wednesday, and officials will need to see a percentage below or above 1 percent for two consecutive weeks before they change the requirements between face coverings mandated (over 1 percent) or face coverings optional (at or below 1 percent).
  • The first data point will be Wednesday, Sept. 22. The second data point will be Wednesday, Sept. 29. If both show student positivity below 1 percent, then HCS will be face covering optional beginning Thursday, Sept. 30.
  • Messages will start going out to employees and parents regarding face covering status on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Facial coverings will remain mandatory for passengers and drivers on school buses.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation to include public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools.

When face coverings become optional, the district’s close contact procedures will have to change slightly.

Currently, with all students wearing a face covering, HCS is only required to identify people who are within 3 feet of the positive person for more than 15 minutes.

If a person is not wearing a face covering, then they will have to expand that circle to 6 feet around the positive person.

HCS will continue to notify parents of close contacts, ask parents to monitor their children for symptoms, and ask them to make their own decision about isolation from school as long as the child is not exhibiting symptoms.

The district will release a message to all parents and employees each Wednesday before 5 p.m. to let everyone know whether the school face covering requirement for the next week will stay the same or change.

More News

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

Montevallo

Montevallo woman arrested on trafficking, other drug charges

Helena

Helena Belles provide meal security through Backpack Buddies program

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools shares new mask matrix procedures

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s RaceTrac opens for business

280 Main Story

All Shelby County school districts ranked inside top 30 according to Niche

280 Main Story

Mt Laurel Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Schools award

News

Hope through the storm

Columbiana

Local artist brightens learning spaces at Elvin Hill, Wilsonville elementary schools

Events

2021 Tinglewood Festival draws 5,000

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract

News

Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

280 Main Story

Local public, private high schools among best in Alabama

Montevallo

UM alum earns White House FERC nomination

Helena

Pelham, Shelby County Courthouses to serve as stage for murder mystery production

Business

The versatile fashion of Pelham’s Nursing Queen

Columbiana

Cornerstone scores 67, picks up 2nd win of season

280 Main Story

Vincent now 4-1 after rolling by Fayetteville

Montevallo

Montevallo shines in 49-8 region win against Wilcox Central