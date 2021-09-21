expand
September 22, 2021

Police reports for the weeks of Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:06 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The following are the most recent incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Aug. 23

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an AL tag valued at $100.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Commercial Court (commercial/office building). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $2,500.

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Criminal trespass third degree from WalMart 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 6000 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Financial exploitation of the elderly from Woodridge. Stolen was money valued at $13,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Found was firearms valued at $350.

-Financial exploitation of the elderly from Alabaster Police Department 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Failure to appear FTA firearm forbid from 3rd Street Northeast.

Aug. 24

-Domestic incident from 7th Avenue Northwest.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1300 Block of Yellowleaf Circle. Stolen was a Glock 26, black and a Berretta, black valued at $580.

-Juvenile pick up order – chin – truancy from Windsor Court.

-Dogs at large from 2nd Avenue Southwest.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from WalMart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $476.06.

-Information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 119.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane.

-Property damage from Windsor Court. Damaged was front passenger side damage of a black Nissan Rouge valued at $20,000.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1900 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from 7th Avenue Northwest.

Aug. 25

-Barking dogs from the 500 Block of Treymoore Lake Circle.

-Violation of a protection order from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane.

-Lost property from the 1200 Block of Arrowhead Trail.

-Capias warrant from the 800 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North.

Aug. 26

-Domestic incident from the 50 Block of Robinson Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpock, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was consumable goods valued at $187.16.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Property damage from the 7300 Block of Highway 119. Damaged was a front passenger window valued at $100.

Aug. 27

-Violation of the leash law from the 100 Block of Mountain Park Way.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of King Charles Circle.

-Domestic violence – third degree from 1-65 Mile Marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Sunflower Place.

-Menacing from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Caribbean Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonia Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 28

-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.

-Dogs at large from the 600 Block of Hidden Brook Trail.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $65.94.

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Recovered was eighth fake 100 dollar bills, a clear baggie of meth and a pill bottle turned into meth pipe valued at $100.

-Information only/death investigation from the 100 Block of Red Bay Drive.

-Warrant with Calera PD from the 1100 Block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Setting Sun Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile valued at $3,000.

-Capias warrant from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.

-Domestic incident from the 50 Block of Robinson Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive.

Aug. 29

-Warrant with Montevallo PD from the 1100 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $30.96.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was tools valued at $129.

-Information only from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.

Sept. 7

-Alias writ of arrest (harassing communications) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Green Meadows Trail.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of 10th Street SW. Damaged was a mailbox valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1600 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station). Stolen were two computer hardware/software; Mary 7; Coinhead valued at $1,200. Damaged was a computer hardware/software; Mark 7; Coinhead valued at $1,200.

-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen were three gold necklaces and an Apple Watch valued at $1,800.

-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen were two Xbox One consoles and an iPhone 7 valued at $1,100.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was computer hardware/software valued at $500.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

Sept. 8

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place. Recovered was a brown and white Pit mix valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $175.77.

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE.

-Alias warrant FTA driving without insurance from the 300 Block of City Street.

Sept. 9

-Information only from the 180 Block of Airview Lane.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Stolen was money valued at $940.

-Capias warrant from the 500 Block of North Grande View Trail.

-Property damage from 238 Interstate 65. Damaged was a driver’s side rear quarter panel valued at $5,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $87.60.

-Info/animal complaint from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

Sept. 10

-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of Independence Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Port South Lane.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 10 Block of Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles; Toyota; Camry; gold valued at $1.

-Alias writ of arrest – animals at large from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Fran Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Oak Street.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Smokey Road. Damaged was a mailbox and trash can valued at $201.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Highway 31.

Sept. 11

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Knightsbridge (residence/home).

-Reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officer from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Wisteria Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Wisteria Lane.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $168.24.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 1st Avenue W (residence/home). Recovered was drug/narcotics – Heroin valued at $0.38.

Sept. 12

-Information only from the 300 Block of 5th Avenue SE.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 30 Block of South Forty Road (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card (department/discount store and parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a laptop computer, credit/debit cards, money/cash and purses/handbags/wallets valued at $1,600. Damaged was a passenger front window and door valued at $1,000.

-FTA traffic – Hoover PD from the 7600 Block of Highway 119.

Calera

Aug 21

-FTA, Failure to appear from the 7000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Springcreek Road.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of County Road 67.

-Domestic violence III, reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Domestic violence III, harassment from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property between $1,500 and $2,500 from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

Aug. 22

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of East Willow Circle.

-FTA – failure to appear, criminal trespassing 1st from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 2100 Block of 19th Street.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.

-Incident from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassment – harassment/intimidation from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

Aug. 23

-Following up information from the 9000 Block of Highway 25.

-Evidence collection from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-UPOCS – possession of a controlled substance – opium or derivate – possess from the 500 Block of Waterford Highlands Way.

-FTA – failure to appear from Interstate 65 and AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 9400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

Aug. 25

-FTA – failure to appear from County Road 37.

-FTA – failure to appear, expired tag from Highway 119 at Patriot Point Drive.

-Allowing dog to run free from the 1400 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Burglary third degree – non residence – no force from the 900 Block of County Road 67.

-Harassing communications from Creek Run Circle.

-Harassing communications from Shiloh Creek Circle.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 200 Block of Crisfield Circle.

-Simple assault from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

Aug. 26

-Obstructing justice using false identity from Calera Drive and Highway 25.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Property damage from Highway 25 and Holcombe Road.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 100 Block of Green Acres.

Aug. 27

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, no theft or damage from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Aug. 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 and Boneville Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Public intoxication from Waterford Parkway.

Aug. 29

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 200 Block of Howell Street.

Aug. 30

-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property from U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 (northbound).

-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.

Aug. 31

-Domestic violence III – assault from the 10300 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 90 Block of Metro Drive.

-Death investigation from the 5000 Block of Kensington Place.

-Agency assist from Old Ivy Road and Highway 25.

Sept. 1

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from I-65 Northbound MM 228.

-Possession of drug paraphernlia from Interstate 65 Northbound.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Sept. 2

-Agency assist from 20th Avenue and 18th Street.

-Notice of trespass from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 31 at Chilton County.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 109000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Incident from the 9900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Missing person from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist from the 300 Block of 19th Street.

Sept. 3

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 500 Block of County Road 304.

-Disorderly conduct – disturbing peace from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Lost property from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

Sept. 4

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 87 and Interstate 65.

-Public intoxication from the 11000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.

-Domestic violence III – assault from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.

Sept. 5

-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of County Road 22.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, expired tag and attempt to elude a police officer.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from Highway 42 and Brown Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Distribution of a controlled substance/Methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence from Interstate 65 (southbound).

-Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance/methamphetamine from I-65 at 228 Southbound entrance.

Sept. 6

-Agency assist from Highway 25 at Shell Gas.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.

-property damage/animal at large from the 900 Block of Meriweather Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 30 Block of Pecan Lane.

-Missing person from the 2900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Sept. 7

-Incident from the 9000 Block of County Road 22.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

Sept. 8

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Club Drive.

-Incident from the 50 Block of Dogwood Drive.

-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief and violation of protection from abuse order from the 1000 Block of Meriweather Court.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2200 Block of 16th Street.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Harassing communications from the 900 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Public intoxication from the 1800 Block of 14th Street.

Sept. 9

-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 9400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 at I-65 North.

-Runaway from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Incident from Whippoorwill Lane.

-Burglary third degree – non residence – no force and theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another. from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.

Sept. 10

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia from Interstate 65 southbound mile marker 234.

-Incident from the 6200 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 and burglary third degree – non residence – no force from the 13000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from Highway 25 near Milstead Lane.

-Diversion of utilities/tampering and criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

-Utility diversion.tampering and criminal trespass second degree from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

Columbiana

Aug. 1

-Information only from the 800 Block of Mooney Road.

Aug. 2

-Domestic dispute from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-Shoplifting and theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Domestic – harassment/intimidation from Highway 70 and Highway 25.

Aug. 3

-Possession of marijuana second from the 500 block of Old Highway 25 W.

-Theft of property 3rd from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

Aug. 4

-Information only from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 500 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft – vehicle parts from the 100 Block of Reed Drive.

Aug. 5

-Obstructing government operations and domestic violence (harassment) from Highway 70.

-Burglary 3rd and criminal mischief from the 800 Block of Eagle Lane.

Aug. 9

-Information only from the 100 Block of Goodwin Street.

Aug. 11

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

Aug. 14

-Noise complaint (barking dog) from the 100 Block of Phillips Drive.

-Information – altered mental from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of W. College Street.

Aug. 15

-Information only from the 21000 Block of AL Highway 25.

Aug. 16

-Trespass warning issues and shoplifting from the 200 Block of W. College Street.

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

Aug. 17

-Information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 18

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of W. College Street.

Aug. 21

-Information only from the 200 Block of W. College Street.

Aug. 22

-Theft of property 4th and conspiracy to commit theft from the 300 Block of W. College Street.

Aug. 23

-Criminal mischief – damage to private property from Town Creek Apartments.

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Aug. 25

-Recovered property from the 200 Block of W. College Street.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Mildred Street.

Aug. 26

-Safe street acts from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 27

-Possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia from AL Highway 25 and Washboard Road.

-Possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia 2nd from N. Main Street.

Aug. 29

-Dog bite from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Negotiating worthless instrument from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 31

-Trespassing and menacing from the 100 Block of Reed Drive.

-Suspicious incident from the 300 Block of W. College Street.

Helena

Aug. 23

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.

Aug. 24

-Damaged property from Highway 17.

-Dog violation from River Oaks Drive.

Aug. 25

-Harassment from Ashleigh Road.

Aug. 26

-Miscellaneous information from  the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Information from the 5100 Block of Shamrock Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.

-Domestic dispute from River Crest Circle.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.

Aug. 27

-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Aug. 28

-Failure to appear/comply/pay and firearms license required from Highway 31 and Limestone Parkway.

-Domestic dispute from Sterling Lakes Drive.

-Harassment – harassment/intimidation from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.

-Property damage from Bridlewood Terrace.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Cahaba Club Drive.

Aug. 29

-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and possession of marijuana second degree from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Davidson Drive.

-Runaway located from Buckingham Place.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 200 Block of Bentmoor Lane.

Aug. 30

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Public intoxication from the 6000 Block of Highway 13.

-Terrorist threat from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Aug. 31

-Information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Animal complaint from the 3800 Block of Helena Road.

Sept. 2

-Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Helena Road.

Sept. 3

-Sexual extortion from Helena.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.

-Property damage from Kayla Street.

Sept. 4

-Theft – from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from the 2200 Block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Highway 58.

Sept. 6

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Crestview Ride.

-Criminal possession of eavesdropping device and CE criminal eavesdropping from the 5500 Block of Roy Drive.

Sept. 7

-Miscellaneous information from South Shades Crest Road.

-Lost property (firearm) from Rosebay Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from South Shades Crest Road.

Sept. 8

-Synthetic narcotic – possess, PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense, driving under the influence any substance and property damage from Townhouse Road.

-Assault second degree from Pup Run.

-Theft of property second degree from River Crest Drive South.

Sept. 9

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 an dRuffin Road.

-Domestic incident from Ashley Brook Lane.

-Sexual extortion from Helena Station Cove.

-Theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from the 1100 Block of Long Leaf Lake Drive.

-Harassing communications from Cox Cove.

Sept. 10

-HC harassing communications from Highway 17.

-Domestic – harassment – family from Timber Circle.

-Information only from Riverwoods Court.

Sept. 11

-CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Tucker Road.

-Criminal mischief from Highway 17.

-Harassment from Highway 95.

Sept. 12

-Abandoned vehicle from North Cunningham Drive at Highway 261.

-Failing to appear (traffic), tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication from Longleaf Lane.

Sept. 13

-Domestic dispute from Lake Davidson Lane.

-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 17.

Montevallo

Aug. 25

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence home Tomlyn Road (residence/home). Stolen was a 6×14 black/grey utility trailer valued at $7,000.

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Highway 25 (convenient store). Recovered was marijuana .80 grams valued at $20.

Aug. 26

-Assault – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Vine Street (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment from Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 22.00 grams and a black plastic digital scale valued at $2.

Aug. 27

-Information only from the 1600 Block of Highway 119 (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 2 grams and two metal marijuana grinders valued at $80.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from Jeter Circle (school/college).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of White Street (residence/home). Stolen was a paycheck valued at $371.

-Property damage from Oak Street (school/college).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Samsung Galaxy valued at $200.

-Assault – harassment from Vine Street (other/unknown).

Aug. 29

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Salem Road (residence/home). Found was marijuana 1 gram.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from the 100 Block of Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).

Aug. 31

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – RD reckless driving from Highway 10 (highway/street). Damaged was a cab and cargo area of a truck valued at $5,000.

-Information only from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment valued at $1.

Sept. 1

-Domestic incident from Main Street (residence/home). Recovered was marijuana 1.00 grams, 2 bags of marijuana and raw smoking papers valued at $2.

Sept. 2

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from Salem Manor Apartments (residence/home). Stolen were two Nikon digital camera and a digital camera of unknown manufacture valued at $900.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

Sept. 3

-Information only from Bice Circle (residence/home). Recovered was a black safe with personal documents, keys and checkbook valued at $1.

-Information only from Cobblestone Cove Apartments (residence/home).

Sept. 4

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was $48.01 worth of gasoline valued at $48.01.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was $100 cash valued at $100.

Sept. 6

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic from Main Street (highway/street).

-Information only from Bloch Street (highway/street).

Sept. 7

-Larceny/theft – theft – vehicle parts, $500 – less than $1,500 from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $1,200.

-Information only form Pilgram Lane (other/unknown).

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Sept. 8

-Obstruction and public peace – HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property from Alabama Highway 119 and Cobblestone Drive (highway/street). Recovered was an Alabama tag number valued at $1.

-Information only from Salem Road (commercial).

-Domestic incident from King Street (other/unknown).

Sept. 9

-Information only from County Road 216 (residence/home).

-Information only from Cobblestone Cove Apartments (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Main Street (residence/home). Stolen was $400 valued at $400.

Sept. 11

-Information only from County Road 73 (highway/street). Damaged was a white Chevrolet Yukon valued at $500.

Sept. 12

-Privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Wilson Drive (residence/home).

Sept. 13

-Information only from County Road 12 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2021 Honda HRV valued at $24,000. Recovered was marijuana 3.90 grams; small plastic containing marijuana.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Railroad Avenue (restaurant).

-Trespass warning from Peter Circle (school/college).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Island Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was marijuana 18.00 grams, glass bong with residue and digital scale and marijuana grinder valued at $52.

Sept. 14

-Information only from Reonda Lane (other/unknown).

Pelham

Aug. 23

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $149.76.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally, recovered local was merchandise valued at $39.19

Aug. 24

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a check valued at $495.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Canyon Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

Aug. 26

-Criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $150.

Aug. 27

-Fraud from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Terrace (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,200.

-Overdose from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Confiscated/seized was drug and paraphernalia valued at $2.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was food and drink valued at $41.37.

Aug. 29

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $28.7.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were televisions valued at $936.

Aug. 30

-Burglary from the 1400 Block of Court Place (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was tools and miscellaneous valued at $14,700.

Aug. 31

-Robbery from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a purse and cash valued at $175.

Sept. 1

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $400,000.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a machine valued at $18,414.

Sept. 2

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 1700 Block of Tecumseh Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was electronics valued at $1,042.52.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was water, a toy, food and merchandise valued at $63.87.

Sept. 3

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Recovered was a vacuum cleaner, food, auto, trimmer and electronics valued at $174.48.

Sept. 5

-Theft from the 100 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a license plate valued at $1.

Sept. 7

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Kinross Lane (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged were checked valued at $12,165.

Sept. 10

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was a computer valued at $250.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Court Way (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was equipment valued at $5,000.

Vincent

July 22

-Criminal mischief from County Road 62. A side window on a Cat 289D skid steer was damaged.

July 26

-Civil dispute and trespassing from Bates Road.

July 31

-Harassment from McBrayer Drive.

Aug. 13

-Theft of property first degree from Bates Road. A 2010 Ford Mustang was stolen.

Aug. 14

-Harassment and civil dispute from Rolling Meadow Lane.

-Property damage from Rolling Meadows Lane. A 2017 Ford F-250 and a Toyota Rav4 were damaged.

Aug. 23

-Lost credit card from Highway 25.

Aug. 24

-Harassment from Highway 25.

Sept. 12

-Domestic investigation and assault third degree from Highway 62.

-Allowing dog to roam from County Road 466.

