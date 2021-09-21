expand
September 22, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 19-26

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:11 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 19-26:

Aug. 19

-Runaway juvenile from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Olmstead Street, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 2100 block of Smith Road, Birmingham. A palm tree with lights valued at $125, wicker chest valued at $25, filing cabinet valued at $25, wooden end table valued at $50, 10 Alabama national championship Coke bottles valued at $50 and two shovels valued at $50 were stolen.

Aug. 20

-Assault from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from an unspecified location in Chelsea. A paper towel dispenser valued at $45 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A storage unit sustained $1,500 in damages to the wall and floor.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Alabama 145 at Shelby County 46, Shelby. A baggie containing a brown leafy substance believed to be spice (8 grams) and a baggie containing suspected Xanax (1 blue, oblong pill, less than 1 gram) were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 0-1000 block of McEwen Farm Road, Wilsonville. A barbed wire fence and six solar-powered driveway marker lights sustained $165 in total damages.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection from abuse order from the 500 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 36 and 39, Chelsea.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea, at Chelsea Walmart. Two used syringes with an unknown substance were confiscated.

-Burglary third degree from the 5000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. An air compressor valued at $425, extension cord valued at $30, table saw valued at $500 and nail gun valued at $500 were stolen.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of credit card from the 1300 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. Two Browning shotguns valued at $2,000, an H&K 9-millimeter piston valued at $500, Winchester 350 shotgun valued at $400, AR-15 valued at $500 and a 32-inch TV were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

Aug. 21

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 30 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from Old Highway 280 and Chelsea Crossings, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 90 block of River Tree Circle, Harpersville.

-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65, Calera.

-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A 2016 Honda HR-V was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 1100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

Aug. 22

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Brent Road, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 17000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Incident from the 7600 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A 2006 GMC Sierra 2500 sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Juvenile runaway from the 60 block of Al-Youth Home, Harpersville.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An LED menu screen valued at $6,000 and speaker box valued at $4,000 were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Church Street, Montevallo.

-Assault from Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham. A Ruger 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Missing person from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Eagle Park Road, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Old Highway 280 and Shelby County 51, Westover.

Aug. 23

-Death investigation from the 7000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Shelby County 311 and Alabama 145, Shelby. A pink glass pipe, suspected marijuana (.5 gram), suspected meth (1 gram), an unknown green substance wrapped in a plastic baggy (2.2 grams) and unknown pills (1.5) were confiscated.

-Incident from Briarwood Apartments, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Wagon Trace, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence harassment from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Theft of property from the 14000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 40 caliber valued at $500 was stolen.

-Forgery from the 400 block of Olmstead Street, Birmingham. A Riverbank check was made out for $3,740.

-Identity theft from Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 4800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. An X-Box valued at $600, Sony speaker valued at $120 and Geeni camera valued at $40 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Grease 4 DVD valued at $5, Mask DVD valued at $7.50, Gilligan’s Island DVD set valued at $19.96 and Star Trek DVD set valued at $29.96 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. $4,500 was stolen.

Aug. 24

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Corporate Parkway, Birmingham. A driver’s side front tire was damaged.

-Juvenile runaway from the 60 block of Al-Youth Home, Harpersville.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 42 and Perkins Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 1700 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A 2018 Polaris ATV valued at $19,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from Shelby County 26 and Alabama 70, Columbiana. A 2014 Ford Escape was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Harassment, harassing communications from the 300 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.

-Burglary, receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A Husqvarna weed trimmer valued at $200 and Husqvarna handheld blower valued at $250 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 4300 block of Chesapeake North, Birmingham.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A half empty White Claw, Yuengling beer and empty plastic liquor bottle were reported.

-Domestic investigation from the 2200 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

Aug. 25

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 15000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Criminal littering from the 700 block of Beaver Creek Road, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Middle School.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster. Two 220-milligram bottles of liquid methadone were stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 2000 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Incident from the 0 block of Prestwick Trace, Shoal Creek.

-Harassment-communication from the 100 block of Sharpe Street, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Twin Oaks Way, Chelsea.

Aug. 26

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Blue Bird Drive, Maylene. U.S. currency in the amount of $1,839 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-reckless endangerment/menacing/assault third degree, criminal mischief from the 238-mile marker of I-65, Alabaster. An iPhone valued at $500 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Place, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Talon Drive, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $18,800 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A Taurus handgun valued at $599 was stolen.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 377 and Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (2 grams), meth (20 grams), Xanax (20 count, 5 grams), Cyclobenzaprine (23 count, 4 grams), a grinder and a scale were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Peekaboo Lane, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Port Drive, Shelby.

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 700 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 9000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

