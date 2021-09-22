expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Pelham homecoming will be the week of Sept. 27 – Oct. 2. (Contributed)

Pelham Homecoming set to be fun for everyone

By Michelle Love

Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham High School’s Homecoming rides the week of Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, and everyone is gearing up for what is sure to be a great week.

Nicole Knight, the communications manager for Pelham City Schools, said the Pelham Homecoming celebration will have several events for all students and families.

“[Homecoming week] has evolved into community-centric events that incorporate all schools and Pelham Parks & Rec,” she said. “We have a parade and community pep rally taking place on Sept. 30, and many other events.”In addition to fun, themed dress-up days (including “Tacky Day” and “Super Hero Day”), students will be able to participate in Powder Puff games, the crowning of the PHS Homecoming Queen & King, the varsity football game, and more.

The annual Panther Prowl Parade will take place on Thursday, September 30 at 5:30 p.m., starting at Pelham High and proceeding down Bearden Road. The parade will last for approximately 30 minutes, and end with everyone gathering at Pelham City Park.

“We anticipate another great parade with a variety of groups from the high school, middle school, and Parks & Rec youth sports participating,” Knight said.

According to Knight, the Pelham City Schools Foundation will sponsor the community pep rally after the parade at the Youth Football Field at Pelham City Park. The pep rally will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will include festivities for all ages to show off their Panther Pride. Knight said there will even be playful competition games for schools and PHS alumni.

For more information on Pelham’s Homecoming week, visit their website at pelhamcityschools.org.

More News

Pelham Homecoming set to be fun for everyone

Spain Park downs Vestavia Hills for another top-10 win

Life-size statue, bench to honor Destiny Riekeberg

First responders, community come together for Alabaster National Night Out

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham Homecoming set to be fun for everyone

News

Life-size statue, bench to honor Destiny Riekeberg

Alabaster Main Story

First responders, community come together for Alabaster National Night Out

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

News

Pelham Mayor declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for city of Pelham

280 Main Story

Using faith to overcome grief

News

Pelham Police Department to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena man dies in I-459 crash

Helena

Officer Kelsey Vansickle loves Helena’s community culture

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Prevention Awareness TV

Helena

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

Montevallo

Montevallo woman arrested on trafficking, other drug charges

Helena

Helena Belles provide meal security through Backpack Buddies program

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools shares new mask matrix procedures

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s RaceTrac opens for business

280 Main Story

All Shelby County school districts ranked inside top 30 according to Niche

280 Main Story

Mt Laurel Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Schools award

News

Hope through the storm

Columbiana

Local artist brightens learning spaces at Elvin Hill, Wilsonville elementary schools

Events

2021 Tinglewood Festival draws 5,000

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history