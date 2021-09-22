Pelham Homecoming set to be fun for everyone

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham High School’s Homecoming rides the week of Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, and everyone is gearing up for what is sure to be a great week.

Nicole Knight, the communications manager for Pelham City Schools, said the Pelham Homecoming celebration will have several events for all students and families.

“[Homecoming week] has evolved into community-centric events that incorporate all schools and Pelham Parks & Rec,” she said. “We have a parade and community pep rally taking place on Sept. 30, and many other events.”In addition to fun, themed dress-up days (including “Tacky Day” and “Super Hero Day”), students will be able to participate in Powder Puff games, the crowning of the PHS Homecoming Queen & King, the varsity football game, and more.

The annual Panther Prowl Parade will take place on Thursday, September 30 at 5:30 p.m., starting at Pelham High and proceeding down Bearden Road. The parade will last for approximately 30 minutes, and end with everyone gathering at Pelham City Park.

“We anticipate another great parade with a variety of groups from the high school, middle school, and Parks & Rec youth sports participating,” Knight said.

According to Knight, the Pelham City Schools Foundation will sponsor the community pep rally after the parade at the Youth Football Field at Pelham City Park. The pep rally will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will include festivities for all ages to show off their Panther Pride. Knight said there will even be playful competition games for schools and PHS alumni.

For more information on Pelham’s Homecoming week, visit their website at pelhamcityschools.org.