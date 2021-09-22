expand
September 22, 2021

Pelham Police Department will host their fourth annual National Night Out Oct. 5 at Pelham City Park. (File)

Pelham Police Department to host National Night Out

By Michelle Love

Published 10:38 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – It was announced at the Sept. 20 Pelham City Council meeting that the Pelham Police Department will host a National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Pelham City Park.

This is Pelham’s fourth National Night Out event as last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to the event’s Facebook page, National Night Out events are designed to “strengthen police-community partnerships, heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, and to generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts.”

Several police departments across the United States have held National Night Out events over the past few years as a way to better acquaint first responders with members of the community. Pelham police officers and members of the Pelham Fire Department will be present at the event to interact with members of the community through open conversation platforms and first responder and public safety demonstrations.

The event will go from 6-8 p.m. and is open to the public. There will also be free food and some prize giveaways.

For more information, follow the Pelham National Night Out event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/pelham-city-park/national-night-out/631752321136877/

