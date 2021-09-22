expand
SCHS Peer Helpers hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Prevention Awareness TV

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Shelby County High School Peer Helpers held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 24 for their Prevention Awareness TV.

The SCHS Peer Helpers partnered with Tri-City Impact Team, COMPACT and Central Alabama Wellness to bring prevention awareness to the area. The TV is an extension of that mission.

“The purpose of our Prevention Awareness TV is to find an easier way to disseminate positive messages to our students,” said Rebecca Hicks, Peer Helper advisor and special education teacher at SCHS. We can help them to learn about things such as current trends, hot topic issues and mental health awareness while they ‘watch’ tv during lunch.”

They will also share school news, academic messages, study tips, fun facts and organization ideas to help students at SCHS be more successful.

Hicks had been seeking donations for the TV for six months.

On a Tri-City Impact Team Google Meet meeting this summer, Hicks was looking for donations once again. Cedric Leonard, district attorney investigator and community prevention and intervention team member at COMPACT, was on the call and spoke with local community members who are supporters of positive needs.

Anish Noorani, owner of several stores in the area such as the Feel Good store that houses Pita, heard the call and donated the Prevention Awareness TV.

“He supports our community often and we are very grateful,” Hicks said. “The generous donation by Mr. Noorani will allow our Peer Helper group to reach more students. By putting messages on the TV for the students to read while they eat lunch, they are able to absorb more of the message than simply passing the flyers in the hallway during class change.

“Additionally, September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and we have included various slides to educate and spread awareness about signs and symptoms and what to do to get help.”

