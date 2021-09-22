expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

The grief support organization GriefShare provides a faith-based support group for those mourning the loss of loved ones. (Contributed)

Using faith to overcome grief

By Michelle Love

Published 11:19 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

280 – On Sunday Oct. 3, The Church at Brook Hills will be hosting a GriefShare seminar and support group. The event is part of a 13-week series of gatherings dedicated to helping those grieving for a loved one through faith.

GriefShare’s leaders, Tim and Linda Flowers, work to guide members of the group through their grief through a process of group discussion and incorporating faith into the grieving process. Tim and Linda found GriefShare after experiencing the loss of their daughter, and praise the group for its work in the community.

“We lost our daughter at the age of 15 several years ago,” said Linda. “Participating in GriefShare was the most helpful thing we did in our grieving process.  Now, our desire is to use this platform to help others with the same comfort we received, who are going through the pain of losing a loved one.”

The sessions last approximately an hour and a half, and Linda said during that time attendees are invited to share their current journey of how their grieving process is going.

“We have a period of sharing at the beginning, then show a video on various aspects of healthy grieving,” she said. “That is followed by a discussion about the video. Participants have a workbook that guides them the following week in digging deeper into the topic discussed.”

There are seminars held throughout the year and are led by individuals, like Tim and Linda, who are familiar with the grieving process. Attendees will be provided with multiple resources that will aid them during their grieving process, and will gain support in the process of starting to rebuild their lives.

Linda said to many, expressing their journey of grief with others can seem intimidating, but many find comfort in the GriefShare seminars. “Many find the prospect of gathering with a group of grieving people to be overwhelming…However, hearing the stories of others who face similar experiences in their grief can help tremendously. There is great comfort in knowing that others understand,” she said.

With the help of the seminar leaders and those also participating in the group, the grieving process can seem less lonely.

“GriefShare helps grieving people know how to grieve in a healthy way. They can also expect, by the end of the series, to find a safe community of fellow grievers in their class who understand the issues they all face in that journey,” Linda said.

She continued that “faith is the very core of GriefShare. It is based firmly on the concepts found in Scripture, and points the participant to the hope that is found in Christ. One Thessalonians 4:13 reminds us that we don’t grieve as others do that have no hope; this hope is the central theme throughout all the sessions.”

The Oct. 3 seminar will start at 4 p.m. in room C-122. Those interested in joining the GriefShare seminars can sign up through the GriefShare.org website, by clicking the “Find A Group’ button.  There is also information on the Church at Brook Hills website: www.brookhills.org/griefshare

More News

First responders, community come together for Alabaster National Night Out

Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

Pelham Mayor declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for city of Pelham

Pelham sweeps Calera, now winners in 19 of last 20

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

First responders, community come together for Alabaster National Night Out

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

News

Pelham Mayor declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for city of Pelham

280 Main Story

Using faith to overcome grief

News

Pelham Police Department to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena man dies in I-459 crash

Helena

Officer Kelsey Vansickle loves Helena’s community culture

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Prevention Awareness TV

Helena

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

Montevallo

Montevallo woman arrested on trafficking, other drug charges

Helena

Helena Belles provide meal security through Backpack Buddies program

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools shares new mask matrix procedures

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s RaceTrac opens for business

280 Main Story

All Shelby County school districts ranked inside top 30 according to Niche

280 Main Story

Mt Laurel Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Schools award

News

Hope through the storm

Columbiana

Local artist brightens learning spaces at Elvin Hill, Wilsonville elementary schools

Events

2021 Tinglewood Festival draws 5,000

Montevallo

UM named top public school in state for English, history

Calera

Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

Montevallo

Montevallo approves Text My Gov messaging system contract