Inaugural disABILITY Hiring Expo to be held at United Ability

In partnership with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS), United Ability will host the inaugural disABILITY Hiring Expo on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Expo will be held at the LINCPoint Adult Day Program building located on United Ability’s campus at 101 Oslo Circle in Birmingham.

The disABILITY Hiring Expo will connect individuals with disabilities to local employers who have made disability inclusion part of their company culture.

Twenty-one companies, including Coca-Cola Bottling United, Hibbett Sports, St. Vincent’s Health System, Buffalo Rock, Regions Bank, Milo’s Tea and more have committed to attend.

“The rate of unemployment for individuals with significant disabilities is unacceptably high. Without full employment, these individuals cannot achieve the American dream,” said Dr. Graham Sisson, executive director of the governor’s office on disability. “People with disabilities are a largely untapped part of the labor force that must be utilized to meet today’s workforce shortages.

“I applaud United Ability and all of its partners for sponsoring the disability hiring expo to meet the need of employment for individuals with disabilities.”

“Our goal is to match employers with employees, and that is what we will do,” Katie Dumais, director of employment services at United Ability, said.

The expo is open to all individuals with disabilities living in Greater Birmingham and surrounding areas. All employment specialists, educators, and service providers are encouraged to attend this event with their clients.

“Employers are ready and willing to offer opportunities to Alabamians living with a disability, and there are hundreds in the Birmingham area that are ready to work — all they need is the chance,” said Alabama Secretary of Labor, Fitzgerald Washington, who will be attending the event.

For more information about the disABILITY Hiring Expo, contact Katie Dumais, director of employment services, kdumais@unitedability.org or 205-944-3979.