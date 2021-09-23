expand
September 23, 2021

Lohner Frances Faulkner McLeroy

By Staff Reports

Published 3:09 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Columbiana

Lohner Frances Faulkner McLeroy, age 89, of Columbiana, daughter of Lohner and Catherine Faulkner, born on April 1, 1932, died Tuesday, Sept. 21.

She was born and raised in Bessemer. She attended Auburn University where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity and graduated from Birmingham Southern College in 1954. She taught in the Shelby County School system for 23 years.

She was an active member of the Columbiana United Methodist Church. She was a founding member of the Columbiana Community Bible Study. She was also president of the Columbiana Culture Club.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fredrick McLeroy, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Cathy McLeroy Wayman (Mike), Lisa McLeroy Davis (Jim), Robert Fredrick McLeroy, Jr., Camille Cole Bell (Henry), and Laurie McLeroy Griffith (Matt); grandchildren, Matthew Wayman (Annie), Catherine Wayman, Elisabeth Keith (Mike), Lauren Ruston (Ricky), Treadwell Davis (Virginia), Graham Davis (Brigitte), Robert McLeroy III, Mailon McLeroy (Mary Hayden), Blake McLeroy (Caroline),  Catherine Cole (fiancé Jacob Pennington), and Ryan Cole, Wrenn Griffith, Natalie Griffith, Grey Griffith and great grandchildren: Patrick Wayman, Davis Ruston, Griffin Ruston, Wayman Keith, and Lily Keith.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Columbiana United Methodist Church on Friday, Sept. 24.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by phone at 1-800-822-6344 or by mail P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Use Memorial Fund ID #22587997.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

