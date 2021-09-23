expand
September 23, 2021

Montevallo Rotary Club to hold Thanksgiving food giveaway for families

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:50 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Rotary Club is preparing to help families in need during the upcoming Thanksgiving season.

The club will hold its Feed the Hungry food giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the Montevallo Elementary School parking lot.

The giveaway will start at 1 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted.

Montevallo Rotary Club member Steven Sears stands in front of the community food pantry, which was filled with leftovers after the club’s Feed the Hungry food giveaway last fall. The club will hold the food giveaway again on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Contributed)

“Anyone can now have a family Thanksgiving dinner,” Montevallo Rotary Club President Hunter Hall said.

Food will include pre-packaged meat, sides and produce, and will be sorted and placed into bags of about 15 pounds each.

“We believe that will feed most families,” Dr. Michael Anderson said.

According to Treasurer Ken Jones, the club’s goal is to give away 2 tons of food to more than 500 cars.

If the program is successful again this year, the club plans to continue it.

Participation in the giveaway is not limited to Rotarians; anyone may make a food or monetary donation.

Donations may be made payable to Montevallo Rotary Club, P.O. Box 21, Montevallo, or dropped off at Regions Bank of Montevallo.

For more information or to volunteer, call Slade Hubbard at (334) 518-0046 or (205) 665-4933.

Ultimately it is just a game, but a game that heals

Justin “Adam” House

Lohner Frances Faulkner McLeroy

