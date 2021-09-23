expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Two Chelsea restaurants expected to open in next five months 

By Emily Sparacino

Published 8:55 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Work on two new restaurants near the U.S. 280 corridor is progressing despite recent construction delays.

Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s locations are being built side by side on property next to Tractor Supply.

“We’ve had holdups on construction, but we’ll get there,” Southern Wings Inc.’s Tim Spencer said at a Chelsea City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21. “If we can find some A/C units, Arby’s should be open in December. We’re really excited.”

The council approved a retail liquor license for Buffalo Wild Wings, which Spencer said is expected to open in January 2022.

“We are certainly excited,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said to Spencer. “You’re going to be very busy when you do get it open.”

When Spencer and his business partner, Sterling Barbour, announced their plans in the spring, they said the Chelsea location of Buffalo Wild Wings would be their ninth store, and the Arby’s location would be their first Arby’s restaurant to open.

They broke ground on the project in April.

Spencer said Chelsea’s Buffalo Wild Wings location will be about 4,500 square feet and will feature the company’s standard model with the latest design and interior fixtures and finishes.

The restaurants will be accessed via a new service road the city is building to accommodate future business growth in the area.

More News

Ultimately it is just a game, but a game that heals

Justin “Adam” House

Lohner Frances Faulkner McLeroy

Montevallo Rotary Club to hold Thanksgiving food giveaway for families

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Events

Montevallo Rotary Club to hold Thanksgiving food giveaway for families

News

Inaugural disABILITY Hiring Expo to be held at United Ability

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church collecting food donations for area nonprofit

280 Main Story

Two Chelsea restaurants expected to open in next five months 

News

Pelham Homecoming set to be fun for everyone

News

Life-size statue, bench to honor Destiny Riekeberg

Alabaster Main Story

First responders, community come together for Alabaster National Night Out

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

News

Pelham mayor declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for city of Pelham

280 Main Story

Using faith to overcome grief

News

Pelham Police Department to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena man dies in I-459 crash

Helena

Officer Kelsey Vansickle loves Helena’s community culture

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Prevention Awareness TV

Helena

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools

Montevallo

Montevallo woman arrested on trafficking, other drug charges

Helena

Helena Belles provide meal security through Backpack Buddies program

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools shares new mask matrix procedures

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s RaceTrac opens for business

280 Main Story

All Shelby County school districts ranked inside top 30 according to Niche

280 Main Story

Mt Laurel Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Schools award