expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2021

Lions build big lead, hold on to move to 6-0

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:59 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood improved to 6-0 on the season (3-0 in Class 6A, Region 5) with a 38-22 win over Mortimer Jordan (2-3) on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Lions built a 21-0 lead with a dominant first half of play.

Christopher Vizzina scored firs, on a 31-yard touchdown run with 2:50 remaining in the opening quarter.

Then it was Luke Reebals with touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards, both in the second quarter.

A BCS field goal with 9:59 to go in the third quarter made it 24-0.

However, that is when the visitors then reeled off 16 consecutive points to pull to within one score of the lead at 24-16.

With the Lions in danger of an upset, they responded in a big way on crowd-pleasing play.

It came when Vizzina broke a couple of tackles in the backfield and launched a 69-yard touchdown pass to Jay Butler with 9:29 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The touchdown play saw Butler break two tackles after the catch, dragging a defender for several yeards before powering into the end zone for a 31-16 lead.

Briarwood closed out the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run by Vizzina later in the final quarter, before Mortimer Jordan added one more touchdown to create the 16-point difference in the final score.

Vizzina finished the game with 200 all-purpose yards and totaled three touchdowns for the Lions, while Butler finished with 95 receiving yards. Reebals finished with 130 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards with two total touchdowns.

The Lions will now look to close out the regular season with three consecutive region games–hosting Shades Valley and Homewood and visiting Mountain Brook–and a Week 10 trip to Corner.

More News

Evangel pulls away for conference win against Lighthouse

Shelby County drops 2nd straight in road battle with Chilton County

Taking care of business: Thompson picks up 4th shutout in dominant win at Mountain Brook

Lions build big lead, hold on to move to 6-0

Alabaster Main Story

Taking care of business: Thompson picks up 4th shutout in dominant win at Mountain Brook

280 Main Story

Lions build big lead, hold on to move to 6-0

Helena

Washington shines as Helena wins double-OT thriller against No. 6 McAdory

Calera

Stokes, Prentice combine for four TDs in Calera win

280 Main Story

Finding a way: Chelsea downs Pelham in thriller for first win of season

Helena

Pelham’s Warehouse 31 opens to the public

Montevallo

Bridge on Shelby County 24 to close during replacement project

Calera

UPDATED: One fatality reported from incident involving train

Helena

Helena man dies in local structure fire

Events

Montevallo Rotary Club to hold Thanksgiving food giveaway for families

News

Inaugural disABILITY Hiring Expo to be held at United Ability

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church collecting food donations for area nonprofit

280 Main Story

Two Chelsea restaurants expected to open in next five months 

News

Pelham Homecoming set to be fun for everyone

News

Life-size statue, bench to honor Destiny Riekeberg

Alabaster Main Story

First responders, community come together for Alabaster National Night Out

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

News

Pelham mayor declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for city of Pelham

280 Main Story

Using faith to overcome grief

News

Pelham Police Department to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena man dies in I-459 crash

Helena

Officer Kelsey Vansickle loves Helena’s community culture

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Prevention Awareness TV

Helena

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event