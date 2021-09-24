expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2021

Orion Nicely, Brad Mathis and Gigi Goodner at Warehouse 31. (File)

Pelham’s Warehouse 31 opens to the public

By Michelle Love

Published 4:00 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham residents ready for a screaming good time can celebrate as the city’s favorite haunted house, Warehouse 31, opens its doors on Sept. 24.

“Prepare yourself for the most intense and frightening haunted house of your life as you make your way through nearly 39,000 square feet of twisting, turning and terrifying indoor horrors,” it said on their Facebook page.

The haunted house has been a favorite for lovers of all things spooky since it opened in Pelham in 2013. In February, they received a large turnout for their “Bloody Valentine’s Day” weekend, where they invited couples to come get scared on the most romantic weekend of the year.

Attendees of the haunted house will have the full scare treatment, and are even offered a special 3D experience. For those looking for a more laid back experience, there will be food available, and a classic horror film projected on a big screen.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and is located at 3150 Lee Street, Pelham. The house will be open every weekend through the rest of the Halloween season.

Warehouse 31 assures on their webpage that proper safety precautions related to COVID-19 will be taken.

For tickets and more information, visit their website: warehouse31.com.

More News

Stokes, Prentice combine for four TDs in Calera win

Finding a way: Chelsea downs Pelham in thriller for first win of season

Spain Park takes down third consecutive ranked team on special night

Chelsea volleyball snaps Pelham’s streak, improves to 22-6

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Stokes, Prentice combine for four TDs in Calera win

280 Main Story

Finding a way: Chelsea downs Pelham in thriller for first win of season

Helena

Pelham’s Warehouse 31 opens to the public

Montevallo

Bridge on Shelby County 24 to close during replacement project

Calera

UPDATED: One fatality reported from incident involving train

Helena

Helena man dies in local structure fire

Events

Montevallo Rotary Club to hold Thanksgiving food giveaway for families

News

Inaugural disABILITY Hiring Expo to be held at United Ability

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church collecting food donations for area nonprofit

280 Main Story

Two Chelsea restaurants expected to open in next five months 

News

Pelham Homecoming set to be fun for everyone

News

Life-size statue, bench to honor Destiny Riekeberg

Alabaster Main Story

First responders, community come together for Alabaster National Night Out

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

News

Pelham mayor declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for city of Pelham

280 Main Story

Using faith to overcome grief

News

Pelham Police Department to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena man dies in I-459 crash

Helena

Officer Kelsey Vansickle loves Helena’s community culture

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Prevention Awareness TV

Helena

Parents providing Helena students with ‘faux homecoming’ event

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools announces homecoming festivities

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

Alabaster Main Story

Hatching Hope provides PPE supplies to Shelby County schools