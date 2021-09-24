Pelham’s Warehouse 31 opens to the public

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham residents ready for a screaming good time can celebrate as the city’s favorite haunted house, Warehouse 31, opens its doors on Sept. 24.

“Prepare yourself for the most intense and frightening haunted house of your life as you make your way through nearly 39,000 square feet of twisting, turning and terrifying indoor horrors,” it said on their Facebook page.

The haunted house has been a favorite for lovers of all things spooky since it opened in Pelham in 2013. In February, they received a large turnout for their “Bloody Valentine’s Day” weekend, where they invited couples to come get scared on the most romantic weekend of the year.

Attendees of the haunted house will have the full scare treatment, and are even offered a special 3D experience. For those looking for a more laid back experience, there will be food available, and a classic horror film projected on a big screen.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and is located at 3150 Lee Street, Pelham. The house will be open every weekend through the rest of the Halloween season.

Warehouse 31 assures on their webpage that proper safety precautions related to COVID-19 will be taken.

For tickets and more information, visit their website: warehouse31.com.