Evangel pulls away for conference win against Lighthouse

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Evangel Christian moved to 2-0 in its conference Friday, Sept. 24, defeating Lighthouse Home School 44-12 in the Lightning’s last home game for a month.

“It was a good win for us. They’ve got a really good team. We played really well tonight. I’m really proud of our defense. The first team didn’t give up a touchdown. We’re playing really well on that side of the ball,” said Evangel head coach Tim Smith.

Eli Whitfield to Christian Chapman was the Lightning’s go-to on offense as the duo connected 12 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

A 23-yard touchdown pass to Chapman and a Lucas Mast point after kick put ECS in front, 7-0 in the first quarter.

Hayden Black later blocked a punt for a safety to quickly make it 9-0.

A pair of short touchdown runs by Hunter Atkins and Whitfield helped make it 23-0 at the half before Chapman caught a 40-yard touchdown from Whitfield to open the third quarter.

Atkins led Evangel’s ground game with 135 yards on 17 touches.

Evangel’s special teams struck again with a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown by Harris Black to extend the lead.

Lighthouse then returned the ensuing kickoff to score its first points of the game, but it was too little too late at that point.

Whitifled, who completed 18-of-28 passes for 223 yards, punched in a 3-yard touchdown to cap the Lightning’s scoring before Lighthouse closed the night with a 66-yard touchdown pass against the reserves.

Judah Thompson followed Atkins with 56 yards rushing on three attempts.

Kaden Jones led the defense with seven tackles and two for a loss, while Zach Thomas had six sacks and five tackles. Dylan Weathers had six tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss, while Hayden Black and Zion Thompson each intercepted passes.

Evangel (6-1) will begin a three-week road swing Oct. 1 when it travels to Ezekiel Academy.