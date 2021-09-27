expand
September 28, 2021

Montevallo Fire and Rescue and several nearby departments responded to an incident on Sept. 27 at Montevallo High School, where smoke was found in the band room. (File)

Cause of incident at MHS likely a faulty HVAC unit, officials say

By Staff Reports

Published 3:13 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Several agencies responded on the morning of Monday, Sept. 27 to reports of a possible commercial fire at Montevallo High School.

Montevallo Fire and Rescue, along with surrounding departments from Alabaster, Calera and Shelby County First Battalion, received notifications of the situation at 10:22 a.m., according to a press release from Montevallo Fire and Rescue.

“Upon arrival, smoke was found in the band room, and there was no fire present,” the release read. “The smoke is believed to have been caused by a malfunctioning HVAC unit, and maintenance crews are on scene assessing the situation.”

No injuries were reported, and the school did not sustain damage, according to the release.

Students were permitted to return to class.

“We would like to thank Alabaster Fire Department, Calera Fire Department and Shelby County First Battalion for responding with us,” the release read. “We have no other information to share at this time.”

